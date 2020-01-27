When my dad, sister and I stopped in Eau Claire on our way to Duluth and the North Shore this past Memorial Day weekend, I didn’t expect to move there from my family’s farm in southeast Minnesota two and a half months later.
But I did and here I remain, thoroughly enjoying my position as a reporter and copy editor for The Country Today. Maybe my early summer visit to Eau Claire could be considered a coincidence, but then again, maybe not.
Since moving to Eau Claire and starting this position, I’ve been lucky enough to expand my knowledge of what agriculture and rural life encompasses beyond my own rural upbringing.
I’ll have been with The Country Today just two weeks shy of six months by the time this column makes it way to print. In that time, I’ve covered everything from water quality discussions and the firing of former Wisconsin Ag Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff to alpacas, Thanksgiving turkeys, sculptures made from farm machinery and microgreens.
The stories and columns I’ve proofread in that time have expanded my view of Wisconsin agriculture even further.
In the Jan. 15 issue of The Country Today, Regional Editor Brooke Bechen wrote on the winners of the final “Every Person Has a Fair Story” contest, of which The Country Today was a sponsor.
That got me thinking. The mission of this newspaper is to share relative agricultural and rural news in Wisconsin (and areas of surrounding states) with our audience, and we do our best to do just that.
Finding and compiling the right stories to share can be an interesting proposition at times, though.
I may not be an expert — at least not yet anyway — on reading people’s responses to me when I reach out to them about a story. Still, I’ve gotten the impression a few times that sometimes the request to be part of a story comes as a bit of a surprise.
And maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise to me. After all, I’d probably be a little surprised if someone called or emailed me out of the blue to ask for my insights or the story of my life or business.
Regardless, I’ve found one of the questions I’m often asked when I’m conducting an interview is “How did you find out about us?”
Many times that answer relies on the element of chance. Maybe it’s something I or one of my coworkers just happened to drive by. Maybe it was a mention on someone’s website or Facebook page. Or maybe a reader knew of something they thought would be interesting for us to cover and passed along that information.
Of course, there’s also timely information we want to share or an event published in a calendar or sent to us via press release.
But sometimes a story truly seems to come out of some kind of coincidence. Sometimes that coincidence might be a long time coming.
Last week I wrote on Mauel’s Dairy, which has been in operation for more than a century. I stumbled across their Facebook page by accident and searched our archives to see if we had covered them — we hadn’t as far as I could tell.
Mauel’s Dairy — not only remarkable for its ice cream itself but also for their generations of family dedication to the crafting of it — has now been checked off my list of potential story ideas, but since, despite their remarkableness, we’d apparently never covered them until quite recently, I can’t help but wonder how many untold stories there are out there that have lingered around for years that we simply don’t know about.
To that end, if anyone reading this column knows of something they think is worthy of coverage, please feel free to share that with any of The Country Today staff members. We just might not know about it and are more than happy to look into suggestions.
Just like “Every Person Has a Fair Story,” I tend to believe that every person has an ag story, a rural story. I and everyone else at The Country Today want to help you share them.