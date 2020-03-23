Spring in the Midwest can be weird.
It’s something I assume that most people who have chosen the Midwest to be their home are comfortable with or have at least resigned themselves to by now.
Looking at the forecast while writing this, it doesn’t appear as though the transition from astronomical winter on March 18 to astronomical spring on March 19 has any bearing on what Mother Nature has in store.
The extended forecast combines wintry mixes with times of pure rain or snow. An occasional sunny day seems to be thrown in to provide some glimmer of hope.
I’ve lived in the Midwest my whole life; until recently, it was spent entirely in Minnesota. I am no stranger to oddities in spring weather.
My favorite springtime weather oddity is probably the snowstorm of early May 2013 that closed schools and dumped anywhere from at least 8 inches in my hometown in southeast Minnesota, according to National Weather Service reports, up to 18 inches in the hardest hit locations.
Every strange spring weather event that has happened since has failed to live up to the mark of that one.
As I grew a little older and especially once I began commuting for college, the enthusiasm once I felt for spring snowfall started to wane, but mostly I figured and still do figure that I don’t have much of a choice in the matter, so I might as well just shrug and be on with it.
That perspective might be something I’m fortunate to have. After all, my livelihood, for the most part, doesn’t depend on the whims of weather.
In the few instances when a spring snowstorm precluded me from getting to my college’s largely residential campus, professors were understanding, and when the roads were cleared, my life could continue on as normal.
Spring storms, particularly of the snow variety, haven’t ever really be anything more than a temporary nuisance or frustration — or in the case of an unexpected snow day, a cause to rejoice — for me.
My relatively minor nuisances, though, can build up to be farmers’ worst nightmares, which I’ve only grown increasingly aware of.
I wasn’t a particularly active part of the farm I grew up on. My grandparents, dad and brother handled just about everything. I helped out with some occasional painting and gardening, but I never had much desire to be out working in the fields.
I do remember conversations about checking to see when the fields were dry enough to start getting out there to plow and plant without getting stuck but didn’t necessarily realize the full implications of getting a late start. Those implications have become clearer as I’ve gotten a little older.
A nice spring, I’ve come to realize, probably won’t attract that much attention, even if it does garner a sigh of relief. Another year with excessive rain or snow melt off could be a little more than some can bear.
Cooperative weather, of course, isn’t the be-all end-all solution to everything. Concerns about other pressing global issues — including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic — are warranted and are likely to have an impact on everyone’s lives, including farmers, to some degree.
Still, for many, it can be easy to become accustomed to the trials that weather poses and forget the wider impact that they have on those around us.
We might not be able to change it, but we can remember to support the industries, including agriculture, that repeatedly bear the brunt of it.