I was working in my home office a week and a half ago when the phone rang. It was a familiar voice — the voice of retired The Country Today editor Jim Massey. With the coronavirus canceling meetings of the Dodgeville Kiwanis Club through the end of April, I hadn’t talked to Jim in awhile. He was calling to check in, see how things were going, both personally and with the newspaper, and to give me a much-needed story idea during this strange time in history.
Jim was wondering what I was up to the following day, which happened to be Friday, March 27. He had received a phone call from a connection he had up near Richland Center. An almost 90-year-old farmer and community leader had passed away, unrelated to coronavirus, but because of the virus, the family wouldn’t be able to hold a traditional funeral service. Instead, they had asked the community to bring their tractors and other farm vehicles to form a funeral procession, with Jim telling me they were expecting between 30 and 40 tractors.
It sounded like a great story, but I was a little nervous because of its sensitivity. I called the funeral home to make sure it was okay to hang around outside and take photos, and after getting their approval, planned to head to Richland Center the next day for a farmer funeral.
As I approached Richland Center from the east, I passed several tractors heading to the funeral. And when I got closer to the funeral home, I could see a line of tractors forming in a grassy area next to the parking lot. I pulled over alongside the road near the funeral home and got out and started walking, snapping photos as I went.
Although it’s been recommended to socially distance, there were several people standing outside their tractors. I approached several small groups of people, all groups of families or farm families, and keeping a safe distance, asked them what compelled them to join the funeral procession for the well-known farmer. Everyone I asked said it was the right thing to do to support a neighbor, a friend and member of the community.
I thought back to Jim’s original comment that he thought there would be 30 to 40 tractors there. By the time I was finished talking to people and was ready to find a spot to park alongside Highway 14 for the procession, there were over 70 tractors parked — and more were continuing to pull in.
My heart was full thinking about the power of community, especially the power of the small, rural community where everyone looks out for everyone else and we all have each other’s backs. I hoped the family found some comfort in knowing the community truly cared for their loved one and despite circumstances, made sure they knew they were all there to support them during a difficult time.
As I walked away from a farmer after asking a few questions, another called to me from inside his tractor cab. I approached the tractor, looking up into the eyes of an older man. He said, “Thank you for being here.”
These are the stories that I love to tell. And these are the stories that often need to be told.
I challenge our readers to find the good in your communities during these unprecedented times. Maybe a church group in your area is collecting food and delivering it to high-risk residents; maybe teachers at the local school are stepping up to help students and families while school is closed; or maybe a non-profit organization is finding a way to distribute funds to those who need it most.
While many may be afraid and fearful of the world right now, try to find those examples of good in your community. You may find you have more support than you think and have more to be thankful for than you ever imagined.
