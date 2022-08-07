All the sunny dry weather we’ve had over the past few weeks means plenty of opportunities to get outside for some day hiking.
I wrote a couple of years ago about snowshoeing at the Valhalla Recreation Area and it’s also a popular Nordic skiing destination. This trail system is also a great place for summer activities, and I think it’s underutilized during the warmer months. I frequently head up there and walk one or two of the shorter loops, but I’d never explored the long trail on the Valkyrie complex on the north side of the property. Last week it was time to stop procrastinating and check it out.
While Valhalla’s Teuton trails on the south side traverse a rich deciduous forest, the Valkyrie trails wind through a more varied woodland with several different habitats. You (probably) won’t run into Thor or Loki at this Valhalla, but you’ll get a good sense of how different the Bayfield Peninsula is from the scrubby, spruce/aspen/willow woods that cover much of the local South Shore. The trail system is very well-marked with maps and blazes, and I haven’t encountered any confusing intersections on the Valkyrie trails. Summer users will start off on the A loop at the north trailhead, which soon branches off onto the B and C loops, C being the longest at about 10 kilometers. There’s a fair amount of plantation pine along the first section, with a typical Northwoods mix of white birch, oaks and maples through here. The trail goes up a steep hill with a bench at the top — all the benches at Valhalla are very high off the ground to allow for the deep winter snow — and then the C trail veers off to the right and goes back down a steep hill.
This trail doesn’t have any long uphill stretches, but there is a lot of up and down along the way. Posted trail maps helpfully indicate sections with more challenging terrain. After you join the C loop and head downhill, you cross Friendly Valley Road and then head straight back uphill. (There are a number of road and snowmobile trail crossings on this loop). You’re heading into some of the sandy pine barrens here; this trail segment may be pretty hot on a sunny day since it’s fairly open. This is the only part of the trail that’s overgrown but you can pick out the trail through the ferns if you watch carefully. The upside of this in July is that there are lots of blueberries through here, and this was a very good summer for them. Toward the end of the jack pine forest is a good-sized peat bog. This is the only area of the trail that was a little swampy and might be full of water in the spring. After a couple of nice views of the bog the trail goes back uphill and then follows the top of a pretty ridge that must offer terrific views for skiers in winter. After another road crossing, there’s a great little overlook and picnic spot that’s at about the halfway point. The young trees are starting to grow over the view here, but it’s still the best spot to see across the valley in summer.
After this overlook you’ll go through some mature aspen forest and some dense young oak forest. There are two or three more hilly sections through here and you’ll eventually merge back into the lovely mixed moist forest as you get closer to the trailhead. This segment would be great for training or trail running, as there’s plenty of up and down but the trail bed is soft and even, reducing your odds for injury. I also think this would be a really nice place for equestrians who would have much better views of the landscape from atop a horse. There are a couple of hitching posts in the parking area too. The Forest Service is apparently waiving parking fees this summer (unless some prankster covered the pay box in plastic and duct tape), but be prepared to pay a parking fee or have a vehicle sticker in winter. The trailhead is a mere 8½ miles outside of Washburn on Highway C. Whether you’re visiting or live in the area it’s worth making part of your summer plans.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.