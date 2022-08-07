Main photo

The gentle up-and-down hike through Valhalla’s Valkyrie trails in Bayfield County allow for impressive views of the peninsula.

 Sarah Morris photo

All the sunny dry weather we’ve had over the past few weeks means plenty of opportunities to get outside for some day hiking.

I wrote a couple of years ago about snowshoeing at the Valhalla Recreation Area and it’s also a popular Nordic skiing destination. This trail system is also a great place for summer activities, and I think it’s underutilized during the warmer months. I frequently head up there and walk one or two of the shorter loops, but I’d never explored the long trail on the Valkyrie complex on the north side of the property. Last week it was time to stop procrastinating and check it out.

