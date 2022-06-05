As I mentioned a few weeks ago, I recently made an attempt to try out a new trail that was rudely interrupted by a not-at-all-in-the-forecast thunderstorm.
As promised, I tried again, with the hope that the weather reports would be at least somewhat accurate. With the rain appearing to hold off, I headed up to Star Route Road outside of Bayfield to explore a segment of the Jerry Jolly trail system.
Jerry Jolly isn’t just a cheerful name for a hike, it’s named after Jerry Jay Jolly, the gentleman who donated the land for the trails (his family maintains the easements on a 160-acre parcel, for which we are grateful). The well-marked trailhead on Star Route Road connects you with the entire Mt. Ashwabay ski and bike trail complex, and there are plenty of shorter routes that you can access there as well. Hikers don’t need a trail pass, but donations are appreciated. I hiked the Jolly’s Long loop, which connects to the trailhead via the Star Route Connector trail. The whole hike is just under six kilometers or so, a little more if you include the Jerry’s Meadow Loop side trail. Trail intersections are well-marked with signs and maps — with one exception that we’ll get to. The trail kiosk was out of paper maps when I visited.
Heading south from the trailhead, you’ll skirt along the edge of the Pike’s Creek ravine through a lovely mixed forest with mature white pines. The Jerry’s Meadow area to the left is transitioning with some young white pines starting to take over. The trail goes downhill into the ravine and follows along Pike’s Creek, where there are a number of windfall trees crossing the stream. There’s a nice sturdy bridge over the creek and the trail climbs back up out of the ravine here and enters the Bayfield County forest. You’ll soon arrive at the first major trail intersection with the Oppedahl’s Alley trail to your left. The trail was pretty swampy but navigable through this section. Hikers can go either way in the Jerry’s Long loop here; I went straight where the trail runs south for about a kilometer. The trail enters the Nourse Sugarbush State Natural Area here, and runs through some beautiful hardwood forest that was just starting to bud out. Just before the trail takes a turn to the left, there’s a nice view of Mt. Ashwabay that is probably hard to see once the trees are fully leafed out. The trail then heads east and north for a couple of kilometers on gently rolling terrain. I always enjoy the rich oak-pine forests of the Bayfield Peninsula that are so different from the spruce-poplar-willow landscape around Ashland, and this trail is a great place to experience them.
There wasn’t much wildlife in evidence on the Jolly’s Long trail when I visited, and the birds were eerily quiet for a pleasant May morning. On the other hand, it was too early for mosquitos and, despite the season and the environment, I completed this hike without picking up a single tick. The last leg of the trail runs along the other side of the Pike’s Creek ravine, where you’ll walk through a hemlock forest. After a few twists and turns, hikers will encounter a major “T” intersection with no maps or indicators as to which direction you should go (except for a broken, obscured sign saying Jolly Long trail behind you, indicating the trail you just came from, which is not helpful). I highly suggest you turn right — to the west — at this intersection unless you want to add extra steps to your hike. The left trail is a cutoff that will take you back the way you came. After this intersection you’ll quickly return to the Star Route trail, where you take a right to head back to your car and enjoy the Pike’s Creek scenery again.
I was delighted on the way back to hear my blue-headed vireo friend from the week before still singing and hanging around the area, just a little further to the south. I hope he hangs around and raises a family this summer; he’s picked a nice area to make a seasonal home.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.