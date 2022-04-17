So while we’ve been coping with a human pandemic for the past two years, our avian friends often have to deal with infectious diseases as well. We’ve all heard of the West Nile virus that infects both birds and people and has been especially hard on raptors and corvids (the family that includes crows and jays). And there have been several outbreaks of avian influenza, most recently in 2015.
We’re currently contending with an especially deadly avian flu strain that has led to the loss of 24 million poultry birds (either from the virus itself or from euthanasia to prevent its spread). What’s concerning and different about this latest virus, according to a story this week from National Public Radio, is that it is spread by wild birds both into poultry farms and amongst themselves. Past versions of avian flu have had very little impact on wild bird populations. It appears to be carried by waterfowl and has led to die-offs of species including lesser scaups, snow geese and Canada geese. This also impacts raptors and scavengers that feed on waterfowl carcasses. How it will affect other wild bird species is still unknown. In the meantime, bird rehabilitation centers like the Raptor Education Group in Antigo have had to implement biosecurity measures including not admitting waterfowl that carry the virus (this has to be very hard on their dedicated staff who love these birds) and setting up strict quarantine and biocontainment measures. These organizations can use your financial and in-kind support now more than ever.
In happier news, this so-called spring has been a nice change from last year only in that the variety and quantity of birds that have been hanging around my neighborhood. Last winter and spring was pretty much a bust from a birdwatching perspective around my place; it was pretty much black-capped chickadees or nothing, and not too many of those. This winter was much more interesting and I was finally visited by some of the famous winter finches so many other people seem to enjoy. I was pretty concerned about the recent heavy snowstorm, because spring snow can be devastating to migratory birds that have already set up shop for the season. While I’m sure this storm was a significant stressor for many birds, it occurred before most of our insect-eaters had arrived. And around my house at least it was a great chance to see the last of the winter birds and the first of the spring birds all hanging out together.
At the height of the storm, there were scores of birds at the feeders and in the yard. I had black oil sunflower seeds, suet cakes and mealworms out, but a lot of the birds were out in muddy patches. Even with the heavy snow, the songs of American robins, red-winged blackbirds and mourning doves didn’t stop. A big contingent of winter finches including pine siskins and common redpolls took advantage of the wintry weather and dug around in the snow for fallen seeds, and I saw a lot more dark-eyed juncos than I did last fall. The red-winged blackbirds jockeyed for position at the feeders with the winter finches and the season’s first song sparrows. American goldfinches — just starting to show their brighter summer colors — came and went in big flocks, and both downy and pileated woodpeckers stopped by regularly (the male pileated preferred the suet feeder and the female made short work of the mealworms I had packed into a finch feeder). A pair of red-breasted nuthatches also made an appearance, and since they’re still around I hope they’ll decide to raise a family here this year.
And the piece de resistance of this birdfest happened in the evening after the worst of the snow was over: a fearless Canada jay picking up seeds under the feeder and hanging out under the patio table. I hope he or she (Canada jay sexes are indistinguishable) sticks around: they’re entertaining and good company, and enough of a rarity to be special.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.