The Friends of Crex and staff at Crex Meadows Wildlife Area near Grantsburg are launching a new volunteer program called Adopt-A-Trail.
In past years, an annual clean-up day has been held, during which volunteers signed up to clean a section of the Crex Meadows or Fish Lake wildlife areas. Due to weather, these events have been canceled many times. In their place, volunteers can “adopt” a piece of the property and commit to keeping it clean throughout the year.
For more information, call 715-463-2739.