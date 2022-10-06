Few experiences are more humbling than being outsmarted by an animal — especially one with a brain the size of a pea. Though after hours of unsuccessful trout fishing, I’ve made peace with it.
“Nothing yet?” my dad calls from one willow tree over.
“Nothing yet,” I confirm, reeling in my line.
We are at Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm, a one-stop “you catch it, we cook it” experience tucked into 22 acres just 25 miles west of Eau Claire. There are nine of us in all: my nuclear family, my parents, my young brother, and my brother’s partner. Throughout his four-day visit to town, my brother’s become the Captain Ahab of fishing — the elusive rainbow trout has become his white whale. After a few recent failed fishing expeditions with my father, he suggested we try Jeremiah’s, where the well-stocked trout pond all but ensured his success.
Yet as my family proves, catching a fish — even in a place whose business model relies on catching fish — isn’t as easy as it looks.
As men with egos to attend to, my father, brother and I insist on fishing the “big” pond — casting our lines and catching only weeds. Meanwhile, everyone else is content taking their turn at the “kiddie” pond, where dozens of rainbow trout flick their tails enticingly just six or so feet from the shore.
When I finally swallow the necessary pride to take my place among them, I’m greeted by a comic scene: a dozen or so lines dangling inches above the fish, all of whom seem to know better than to take the bait.
“That’s it,” my 8-year-old daughter says at last. She flings her pole, then wades into the kiddie pond, attempting to nab a two-pounder with her bare hands.
I imagine such an unconventional angling technique is frowned upon, though by now, Jeremiah and Jordan Frederickson — the husband-and-wife owners of Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm — seem willing to stop at nothing to ensure our success.
They bring us better bait and encourage us with thumbs up and smiles. Though when all that fails, my mom and I conspire to cut our losses and order some fish from the menu.
“We’ll take a couple of fish tacos, two fish sandwiches and a hobo shore lunch,” my mom says, placing her order with Jordan.
“Coming right up,” Jordan says.
“My kind of fishing,” I say when the food arrives at our picnic table minutes later, piping hot atop red and white checkered linings.
“How’s everything tasting?” Jeremiah asks, making his way toward our table. He’s 45, tall, with a well-worn Brewers hat atop his head.
Throughout the afternoon, I’d watched him clean a least a dozen fish with unparalleled proficiency: knocking them out, splitting them from bottom to top, removing the guts, the backbone, the head, and the pin bone, before packing the fillets on ice.
My family and I offer high praise for the food while making jokes about our bad fortune with the fish.
“Well, the day’s not over yet,” Jeremiah says, and indeed, my wife, brother, and father will soon return to their places along the shore.
As for me, I’ve turned my attention to fishing for a story instead, loitering near Jeremiah’s fish-cleaning hut and peppering him with questions.
“So, how many fish do you clean a week?” I ask.
“Oh, I probably did around 500 last week,” Jeremiah shrugs. While a portion of these were for on-site guests, many more were for the family’s Eat My Fish product line, which features an array of trout-related delicacies, from pickled trout to trout spreads.
Aside from the fishing, food and product line, there’s another component to the business — providing educational tours of the fish hatchery for everyone from school kids to senior citizens.
It’s all part of western Wisconsin’s growing agritourism industry, which brings together agriculture and tourism to create hands-on, revenue-generating experiences that benefits both agri-businesses and city slickers like me. Like Together Farms’ burger nights in Mondovi. Or The Stone Barn’s pizzas in Nelson. Philosophically, agritourism is all about connecting people to their food and the land that produces it. Or, in this case, the water.
As a former high school agri-science teacher, Jeremiah appreciates the opportunity to use his fish farm as an example of a sustainability success story. When speaking to guests, he often highlights how the fish guts are repurposed as fertilizer for local farmers. And how the pond’s water comes directly from the ground, thereby having no impact on lakes, rivers or streams. He shares, too, how the trout filter impurities out of the water, so that by the time it cycles back into the ground, it’s cleaner than when it entered.
A lifelong fisherman and environmentally conscious outdoorsman, Jeremiah understands that his fish farm can do more than simply provide folks the chance to catch a big one. Instead, it has the potential to educate and inspire environmental stewardship for the next generation.
“I have kids, and though I don’t want to sound too big about it, I want to leave something for them,” Jeremiah explains. “I want to try to make sure there’s a healthy planet for my son and daughter as they get older, and that they understand how to take care of it, too.”
Often, the best way to catch a person’s interest in the environment is by helping them catch a fish, which is why Jeremiah remains committed to finding a place for everyone — both young and old — at the fish farm.
“I get to see people catch their first fish, and I get to see people catch their last fish,” he says. Regardless of age, a hooked fish always garners a smile.
It’s a lesson I learn myself moments later when my grinning wife struts my way with a one-pound trout on her line.
As she slips away to wash her hands, I proudly present the fish to Jeremiah in the fish-cleaning hut.
“Hey, you caught one!” he says.
“Well, one of us did,” I agree.
My family gathers round as Jeremiah explains every step of the cleaning process.
“First, we knock it out, so he doesn’t feel anything, then we begin down here at the butt ...”
Within moments, it’s clear that Jeremiah’s not just teaching us how to clean a fish. He tells us how this single fish fits into the larger ecosystem. How this fish won’t just fill our bellies but will also become a vital part of growing more food in the farmer’s field down the road. And how it helped clean the water. And how, once we pay for it, it’ll help support Jeremiah and his family, too.
As fish stories go, Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm is a pretty big one. And it’s all true.
It turns out that fish with the pea-sized brain is more complex than I thought.
Humbled, yet again.