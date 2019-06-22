ROCK FALLS — Testing for chronic wasting disease would be mandatory during the nine-day 2019 gun-deer season in six townships surrounding the sites where three deer returned CWD-positive tests in 2018 if the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources implements the recommendations of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team.
“We really need test results ... We need mandatory testing, because we need the results that bad,” said Mark Noll, the Advisory Team member from Buffalo County. “We don’t even know for sure what we’re dealing with. Or even where we’re dealing with it.”
The Advisory Team also recommended requiring in-person deer registration for the first three days of the nine-day gun season and a continuation of surveillance permits in an focus area that would be expanded from the 2018 area during their June 19 Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team Meeting at Rock Creek Town Hall.
The in-person deer registration for the first three days of the nine-day season came from discussions of DNR employees deciding what they feel they can effectively staff.
“The first three days probably could cover a good number of the deer that are shot if we have a good opening weekend of the season,” said Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team Chairman Dave Zielke of Eau Claire County. “A good opening weekend could get us to 60 to 70 percent of the deer that are shot. We could have a good amount of deer coming in.”
Additionally, Advisory Team members discussed finding ways to fund disposal of deer carcasses in the six-county area, including a possible adopt-a-dumpster effort in the region.
The six townships that would require hunters have their deer tested are all within two miles of a site where a CWD-positive deer was found and include portions of southwestern Eau Claire County, southeastern Dunn County and northeastern Pepin County.
“If we test five times as many deer, I’m sure we’re going to find more than five times what we found last year,” said Al Marotz, Advisory Team member from Dunn County. “We just gave it another year. It’s growing. It’s here.”
The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is an panel made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties.
The team was formed in response to the CWD-positive deer that was discovered in Eau Claire County in March 2018. The purpose of the team is to serve as an advisory body to the DNR regarding local CWD surveillance and management.
In March 2018, a 2-year old doe in Eau Claire County returned a positive CWD test, prompting the state Department of Natural Resources to increase testing efforts in western Eau Claire County and parts of adjacent counties. Following a positive test for CWD, state law requires a baiting and feeding ban be put in place in counties within a 10-mile radius of the positive test. In this case, that ban affected Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Buffalo, Pepin and Trempealeau counties.
“There were a lot of counties affected by this, so we figured it would be smart to get somebody from each of these (County Deer Advisory Councils) on a group so they could all talk to each other,” said Bill Hogseth, DNR wildlife manager for Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
In an effort to ramp up CWD testing — which was voluntary — in 2018, the DNR created a 500-square-mile surveillance area surrounding the first positive CWD test and a focus area with a tighter radius around the original positive test.
The DNR issued 108 surveillance permits to 49 landowners with the requirement that any deer taken with a surveillance permit would be tested for CWD. Between September 2018 and February 2019, 29 deer were killed by hunters using a surveillance permit and tested for CWD.
Hogseth said the DNR had a goal of testing 310 deer in the surveillance area and 70 deer in the focus area. Assuming a 1 percent disease prevalence, that goal would have given the DNR more than 90 percent confidence in detecting the disease in the surveillance area and just under 50 percent in the focus area.
They came up short of that goal, testing 238 deer in the surveillance area and 61 in the focus area. Including deer taken during hunting seasons, car-killed deer and reports of sick deer responded to by DNR officials, 1,663 were tested in the six-county area between March 1, 2018, and Feb. 19, 2019.
Even with the DNR coming up short of testing goals, two mature bucks killed during November’s gun-deer hunting season were found to have CWD. One of the deer deemed to have CWD was a 3-year-old buck shot in the town of Brunswick. Another buck officials believe was 4 or 5 years old was killed in the town of Drammen close to the border with Brunswick.
“We came up short of our goal,” Noll said. “Except for the fact that we got a couple more positives, what did we learn from this? We don’t know if we were even on the epicenter of it.”
Hogseth said testing goals put in place for 2018 were numbers that statistically gave the DNR confidence they would find one more positive in the area. With mandatory testing during the 2019 season, they may be able to determine prevalence of the disease in the area.
“When we talk prevalence, we’re talking about the percentage of individuals in the population that we estimate to be affected,” Hogseth said. “That requires a more powerful sample size to estimate that than just being able to detect one more animal and see if the disease is here.
“Our models suggest, for us to start talking about prevalence, we would have to test 550 to 600 animals.”
Advisory Council members will collect public feedback between now and their July 16 meeting and make any changes necessary to the recommendations. Recommendations made at the July 16 meeting will go to the DNR for review. If the DNR adopts the recommendations, the new rules would go into effect by November for the 2019 gun-deer season.
“As we’re responding to a pretty evolving situation, with new detections from year to year, these meetings allow us to hear where the public as at on this issue,” Hogseth said. “It helps us make sure we’re making the right decisions.
“These are efforts to collect public sentiment on what the best direction to go it. There’s no silver bullet for this, so we want to make sure we’ve got the public along with us as we’re trying to address it.”
For more information and to find contact information for Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team members, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/ChippewaCWDTeam.html.