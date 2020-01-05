Smoke from the cabin chimney hangs over the valley, the sweet smell of woodsmoke filling the air as dawn’s first light begins to chase the darkness of the chilly late-December night.
On special mornings, when conditions are just right and the air is cold and moist, dew-drops freeze into white, icy crystals that cover the surface of everything in sight, from pine limbs and dried wild berries to the exposed coats of sleeping deer as they rise from their beds.
The thick coating of hoarfrost on a winter morning is a beautiful and sometimes breath-taking sight to behold. All is white and silent, often backed up by a cobalt blue sky overhead.
A loud rat-a-tat-tat-tat of a small downy woodpecker breaks the silence as she searches for insects, and a pair of hungry deer make their way the best they can across the nearby field … the snows are getting deep early this winter, and food is getting hard to find already.
A small flock of wild turkeys scratch along the driveway, picking up gravel. A striking red cardinal lands under the bird feeder, feeding on a wide assortment of seeds dropped by chickadees and blue jays.
An everywhere, whiteness covers the morning. The frosty morning is a glorious sight. Winter days are harsh, but on such mornings Mother Nature offers up just a little bit of softness.
