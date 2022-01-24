It always cracks me up when people who were born here complain about winter, since this is the season that really defines the Northland; it’s what people living in the southern tier of the U.S. tend to picture when they think of our region. But complaining about winter is an important hobby for those of us who decide to tough it out, bundling up and digging out repeatedly year after year. But you know who doesn’t complain about our winters (or wouldn’t if they could talk)? The birds who wander into the area from their far northern homes looking for food. I’ve been exploring some of these hardy travelers this season, and the last visitor in this winter’s series is the northern hawk owl.
The oxymoronic name we’ve given the northern hawk owl can be confusing. Is it a hawk? An owl? Both? Turns out these stern-looking predators are indeed owls. The eyes give them away: Bright yellow with a facial disc and dark parentheses on either side. The shape of their heads, their very long tails and shorter pointy wings are what give them a hawk-like profile. The horizontal stripes across their underparts make them resemble a Cooper’s hawk. They also behave a bit like hawks, perching in daylight at the top of prominent trees or poles, leaning forward in search of prey. Unlike strictly nocturnal owls, they hunt more by sight than hearing, with symmetrical ears that only allow them to hear in one direction. Still, their hearing is acute enough that they can locate prey under a foot of snow. And those eyes can spot a vole from a half mile away.
Northern hawk owls live year-round in open boreal forests across central and southern Alaska and Canada as well as Scandinavia. Most range maps show them as being around all year along the border between Minnesota and Canada, so Boundary Waters adventurers might see them during the warmer months. Like many other species, northern hawk owls move south when their supply of small mammals runs low. They’re really victims of their own success, since the prey populations decline whenever the owls have a good reproduction season. They’ve been spotted pretty frequently from the Bad River reservation west to along the Minnesota North Shore in recent years, and as far south in Wisconsin as Kenosha and Walworth counties. Alert birders have seen one this winter over at the Sax-Zim Bog northwest of Duluth, but it appears to have moved on in recent weeks.
Northern hawk owls aren’t particularly frightened of humans so if they’re around, they aren’t too much of a challenge to spot. They will attack humans who come near their nesting spots, which is a dubious but effective way for birders to add northern hawk owls to their life lists. They’re cavity nesters who don’t add any nesting materials before incubating their eggs. They occasionally nest on cliffs or old stick nests, and for some reason are happy to use nesting boxes in Norway and Sweden but not really anywhere else (I do wish them luck with the assembly instructions on those Scandinavian nesting boxes).
Northern hawk owls are a solitary species, only mating for the breeding season and not congregating with others although they’ll tolerate other birds including owls that are in their territory. Other birds may not tolerate them, however, and often mob and harass them like they do other raptors. Northern hawk owls deal with this by smoothing down their feathers to make themselves appear slimmer and closing their eyes, the classic “I can’t see you so you can’t see me” defense. During the winter you might hear their raspy “Kip-kip-kip” alarm call, and if you’re exploring further north in summer listen for their rolling whistling song — it resembles the winnowing of a snipe.
Northern hawk owls are uncommon and hard to count thanks to their remote habitats and fluctuating populations. Loss of boreal habitats due to climate change is probably their biggest conservation challenge. Watch the tops of big spruce trees and snags over the next month or two, and you may be lucky enough to spy one of these sleek predators.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.