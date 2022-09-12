Cotter Award #1.jpg

Dave Cooper earned a captain’s license so he could pilot himself and other National Lakeshore personnel to job sites on the islands. His efforts to preserve the region’s archeological artifacts have earned him an award from the National Park Service.

 Thomas F. Irvine

Dave Cooper’s official gig with the Apostle Island National Lakeshore is archaeologist and cultural-resource manager.

But he’s also a boat captain, a wildland firefighter, a search-and-rescue team member, a diver and youth mentor. He the guy who organizes programs that require cooperation between federal and state agencies, with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and anyone else he needs to get the job done.

Cotter Award #2 .jpg

Cooper takes a personal interest in his efforts to preserve historical artifacts in the Apostle Islands, including pitching in to re-roof an historic fishing cabin on Rocky Island.

Recommended for you