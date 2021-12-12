The 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird (CBC) count is set for Dec. 18 with an alternate date of Dec. 19 if the weather is too dangerous to count birds. Our local bird count is part of the National Audubon Society’s CBC which is in its 122nd year.
Just as they have every year for the past 55 years, local bird watchers counted birds at their backyard feeders or took to the roads to tally all birds seen or heard within a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the intersection of state Highways 13 and 70 in Fifield. Last year, a grand total of 29 species and 1,309 individual birds were counted. This compares to 24 species and 1,021 individual birds counted in 2019.
This year we have a new compiler, Sue Kartman, who took over the duties of Anna Maria Hansen who is away on new adventures in her career. If you have questions about this year’s local CBC, contact Sue at 715 762-4820 or email drkartman@mac.com. For those who live within the count circle and would like to count their feeder birds, please contact Kathy Kascewicz at 715 762-3223 or email kkasc48@gmail.com.
Last year’s National Audubon Society 121st CBC was an interesting one. While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the more social aspects of the counts, and about 250 count circles in high COVID transmission areas decided to cancel for the year, more than 2,000 counts still took place. Even so, Audubon CBC Director Geoff LeBaron noticed some interesting trends in the data, and he and the rest of Audubon’s science team have spent some time digging into the numbers. Here are some of Geoff’s highlights of what was learned from the 121st CBC.
For the counts that were conducted, masking, social distancing and individual travel was the rule. And perhaps most important of all, none of the traditional compilation gatherings could be held. No hosted dinners, no potlucks, none of the in-person camaraderie that we all crave after our count days. Instead, it was primarily solo or “pod” birding, before returning home and reporting sightings to compilers by email, eBird or Zoom.
It’s hard to think of the positive effects of the COVID pandemic, but one thing it reinforced is how beneficial spending quiet time in nature — and yes, birding— is for the human psyche. Birders went out and explored local patches, usually on foot, day-in and day-out. We learned how fascinating and wonderful our local avian neighbors are — and how they can lift our spirits in the dead of winter as well as in the depths of a global pandemic.
We also watched as thousands, if not tens of thousands of friends and neighbors who also discovered the soothing magic of the ‘local’ outdoors, and the birds therein. In many cases, non-birding friends and family became birders themselves, captivated by their own backyard birds.
All told, birders covered 2,459 circles during the 121st CBC, with 1,842 counts in the United States, 451 in Canada and 166 throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands. While the total number of counts was lower than any season since the 114th CBC, it is still remarkable given the challenges we all faced. And despite the pandemic, a host of new Christmas Bird Counts are included in the 121st results. All counts in all regions tallied a grand total of 2,355 species including the 664 species in the U.S. and 284 in Canada.
As would be expected given the decrease in number of counts, the overall number of observers — while still extremely impressive — was down significantly with about 10,000 fewer observers than the 120th season’s record high. For the 121st CBC, 72,815 folks tallied birds across the hemisphere and beyond.
Interestingly, even though the 121st CBC had 10% fewer counts and around 10,000 fewer observers (again roughly 10%), the number of birds tallied was higher in the 121st CBC! All told, 121st CBC participants tallied 44,583,127 birds, with 40,680,794 in the U.S., 3,504,648 in Canada, and 397,685 in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands. That number is around two million birds higher than the 120th CBC, when the total was just over 42 million.
Once again, we are eager to head out to the field and to count feeder birds for this year’s CBC to find out ‘what’s out there?’ as we keep a pulse on the health of our wild bird populations and their habitats that provide them with life-giving food, water, shelter and space. We hope you can help too.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment.