Bird migration will be the topic of Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary’s next Birds and Beer program Thursday, April 18, in the Isle Theater at Nezzy’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cumberland. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., with the program to follow at 6 p.m.
Jim Bryce, federally registered bird bander, will be the speaker. The phenomenon of bird migration has long intrigued mankind. Until recently, all people have learned about its patterns, and the specifics for each individual species, has come from the leg-banding of a large cumulative volume of individual birds over the past century and the re-encounters with a small fraction of those birds.
The new availability of micro-scale tracking technology has provided the ability to track the movement of individual birds of virtually every species, revealing some amazing facts.
Registration is suggested as space is limited. To register, call 715-635-6543 or buy tickets online at hunthill.org. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.