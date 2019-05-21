Spring and early summer are two of the better times to add color to yards and gardens by attracting migrant and resident birds.
Unlike winter feeding, water and shelter are less important because of pooling rains, yard fountains, and ample vegetation to hide in when danger comes from overhead and terrestrial animals.
Even bird houses are not required for many birds, with bluebirds being an exception.
Many of the fall and winter feeds carry over. And even though birds can usually get along without our help of dishing out food, many birds seem to pay particular attention to specialty ingredients including grape jelly, orange slices and sugar water.
Those few things will bring more blues, blacks, reds, whites, yellows and greens than imagined.
These extremely colorful bird displays include ruby-throated hummingbirds, several oriole species, rose-breasted grosbeaks, various woodpeckers, goldfinches, scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings and red-winged blackbirds feeding in a single yard with the help of the right seeds, liquids and suet.
Some of these are year-round residents; others come for the spring and summer, while others migrate through, with a pair or two residing through the summer and autumn.
Summer foods need to be cleaned up more than in winters, including grains that are subjected to summer rains and thunderstorms.
Many ingredients are relatively inexpensive, including grape jelly that food markets usually move into a section where they are more easily found, such as the bird feeding section.
Don’t overlook the dollar stores for some of the sweet stuff, either. Grape jelly is grape jelly, whether it comes in a tube or a glass jar.
It can be interesting and entertaining to watch a yellow-bellied sapsucker “drill” holes into a sap-laden tree only to have butterflies, bees and even hummingbirds steal from the little wells until the woodpecker comes back to fly them away.
Rather than spending money on specialty foods, sometimes it is better spent on specialty feeders. Here, too, an orange slice or half will attract orioles whether it is hanging on a spike, hook, or on an expensive feeder.
Provide what you need to attract what you want rather than continuing to offer food nothing is consuming.
In addition to color, pleasure comes in identifying males and females of a species, species that are quite similar, such as Baltimore and orchard orioles, and immature grosbeaks.
Jerry Davis can be reached at sivadjam@mhtc.net.