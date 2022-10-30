Illinois birdwatcher Eric Lind spotted this young great horned owl flying around his neighborhood, inexplicably carrying a child’s toy hobby horse. It adds to the author’s growing body of anecdotes suggesting that birds often make no sense to anyone. (Contributed photo by Eric Lind)
After a couple of sparse years, there’s a nice variety of birds hanging around the yard and it’s been fun watching them interact with each other and with the other species. Even the most run-of-the-mill backyard birds have all kinds of funny habits and behaviors and you can watch them play out from the comfort of your porch or living room. You don’t have to spot a rarity to appreciate the unique personalities and oddities of birds you see every day.
Right now I’m watching a group of mourning doves nosing through the grass and picking up seeds from under the feeders and looking pretty sedate. During the spring and summer, you might see them flying in groups of three. This happens when a single male bird chases off an attached male and potential rival from the territory he’s trying to establish. What’s weird is the third bird is the mate of that first male, who flies along while the bachelor chases her beloved. What’s her deal? Is she standing up for her mate? Flying along for the entertainment? No one seems to know.
Those adorable black-capped chickadees join with their larger corvid cohorts in ganging up against and scolding raptors and predator birds. It seems like a courageous act to defend their families, but some recent studies suggest that this mobbing behavior is in fact designed to attract a mate: almost all of the participants are male, and they often choose to mob birds that pose a lower threat. Having seen chickadees swarming a 7-inch-tall saw-whet owl in broad daylight, I tend to agree with this assessment.
We still have a pair of common grackles deciding how late they want to stay before overwintering a little further south. These gregarious birds are one of several species who spend their spare time covering themselves with ants. Everyone needs a hobby but this one seems a little impractical. The theory is that they’re covering themselves with the formic acid that the ants secrete, and this helps the birds control parasites in their feathers. Grackles also cover themselves in other pest-control substances including marigold blossoms and mothballs, so this makes sense. Or they just like ants.
The grackle pair has also been busy bullying my local blue jays. I have more blue jays around right now that I’ve had for years, and it turns out that science can’t really explain this. Blue jays sometimes migrate, sometimes don’t, and don’t always migrate every winter when they do. Some stick around all winter their entire lives, and no one really knows why. You can sometimes see them in large flocks along the North Shore, following the path of migrating hawks, and some of them move into the western U.S. during the winter. But some don’t, and despite how common and well-known these birds are, no one has figured this out. We just have to accept that they do what they want and don’t answer to anybody.
And speaking of not answering to anybody, here’s an egregious example of a bird acting weird: Birdwatcher Eric Lind from Illinois recently posted an amazing photo of a young great-horned owl in his parents’ neighborhood. This juvenile delinquent was caught in the act of stealing a child’s stuffed hobby horse. You know, the old-fashioned kind you ride like a broomstick. What possible use this youngster had for the toy is beyond me, but the owl clearly cherished its prize and was busy flying around the neighborhood with it. There’s a wonderful short video of the owl flying with the horse and giving a triumphant cry (not a hoot but the typical hissing high-pitched juvenile call) as it sails across the yard. Lind says the owl family has been in the neighborhood for about six months and, “If your child is missing their stick horse, you’ll have to talk to the owl!” No word yet on whether the original owner ever got the horse back, but at least someone is having a good time. Like I said, everyone needs a hobby.
