Birkie fans saw one of the closest races ever in 2022. This year came out just a bit differently.
In the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish. This year was a reversal of fortunes as Norris came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet, who placed second.
The women’s skate was a much different story. Two women broke off from a pack and Jessica Yeaton led down the International Bridge onto Main Street Hayward. She was followed by Alayna Sonnesyn, who caught up with Yeaton at roughly 100 meters. Sonnesyn put on a push at the end and the three-time Birkie champion finished first with 2:27:35.72 followed by Yeaton in 2:27:42.95.
Men’s skate
For most of the 50K marathon race Norris led; in fact from 3K on he led, and by the OO Bridge there were no men skiers near Norris who was then just minutes behind the women’s elite skiers who had left in an earlier wave.
By the time Norris, the 2016 Birkie Champion, crossed the finish line in downtown Hayward, in a time of 2:05:39.93, he was all by himself, followed by Agnellet who finished in 2:08:00.04, and close behind was Francis Izquierdo-Bernier of Canada, in third with 2:08:03.03.
Norris said he didn’t know he had such a commanding lead until the last leg of the race.
“I honestly didn’t know if I had a 45 second gap or a 5 minute gap,” he said.
Complicating the race for Agnellet, at the start line he couldn’t find his skies and the race was delayed while another pair was offered by Team Salomon, but Agnellet said the skis provided didn’t have the “flex” of the ones he normally uses for competing.
Agnellet said he was told one of the woman skiers, in the excitement of the start line, mistakenly took his skies.
Speaking through an interpreter, Agnellet resigned himself when Norris took such a commanding lead that the best he could do was second. However, Agnellet said, he didn’t have hard feelings and added he was very “…thankful for being here” and regardless what happened he “…enjoyed himself immensely and plans to return next year.”
Norris was asked what his strategy was after being told 5K from the finish he had a commanding lead.
“I was really focused on just like the tempo and technique and trying to ski like the right pace and not getting too excited,” he said, “and just trying to be as efficient as possible, like, every opportunity, and I definitely would lose that focus, and then I would ski really well … you know, two minutes. And then I kind of would catch myself, like sort of skiing like a little softer, and I returned to tempo. And with my feeding, I didn't want my hose (feeding tube) to freeze. I was trying to hit that every few minutes and just trying to kind of like, ski really smart, because I knew I was out there alone and just had to make no mistakes to pull it off.”
Izquierdo-Bernier had told one of the reporters that he was skiing that day for a cousin, a skier, who had just died the Sunday before and he became emotional talking about his cousin who had meant so much to him.
Women's skate
“We kind of stayed in a pretty big pack through the Fish Hatchery area,” said Sonnesyn, “so we kind of worked together with all the women out there. There was definitely some surges.”
She said the wind with drafts was an issue and the race came down to the last 10K.
Sonnesyn, now a four-time Birkie champion, said this is her third Birkie winning in the last 100 meters.
“I do know that sprinting is a strength of mine when it comes to distance racing,” she said. “I definitely try to use that when I can as my strengths, and so I was confident in my sprint finish. But I also knew that nothing counts until you cross that finish line. And you never know what could happen. And so, you know, coming across International Bridge, I just tried to give it everything I had up Main Street and the crowd was there to cheer me on and get me to the finish line.”
Yeaton said about 10K out that she and Sonnesyn were together when Norris came upon them and told the women they had a nice gap and that was encouragement for her to widen the gap.
“It just gave me a second wind and Alayna was with me and we just worked together till the finish line and it was awesome. It couldn’t have played out any better.”
Norris said when he came by the women he was beginning to tire and spent some time skiing with them before he pushed on.
Gregg said it was an honor to be on the winner’s podium with two other former Birkie champions.
“I would say as far as the depth of this race, we're just seeing it grow and grow every year,” she said. “It's so cool that, you know, we're all racing together. And I think it shows that like, David said, the level is high, and that's really exciting. And I love it. I love being a part of it. I was so honored to be skiing with these ladies. They are amazing. And I am older than them a little bit, but I still look up to them quite a bit. And yeah, it was great to great to be with them.”
What it means
Both the winners were asked what it meant to them to be in the history books, to be noted as an American Birkebeiner winner again.
“It is a massive honor,” said Norris. “Since 2016 I’ve been chasing another one and it’s like my main priority to come here and race every year.”
Sonnesyn said her father was skiing his 30th Birkie and she grew up with the Birkie.
“I love being a part of that, and my entire family is a part of it, and I love the history with it too,” she said. “I think it's pretty incredible. And I just have so much admiration and respect for anyone who is out there racing, participating, finishing and then also all of the work that the volunteers and workers put into it. It's truly an amazing event. I am so looking forward to Birkie number 50 (2024 Birkie).”