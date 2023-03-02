Norris

David Norris, here on the OO Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 25, 29K from the finish, was in a commanding lead for the 50K Men's Skate Nordic ski race for the American Birkebeiner.

 Photo by Frank Zufall

Birkie fans saw one of the closest races ever in 2022. This year came out just a bit differently.

In the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish. This year was a reversal of fortunes as Norris came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet, who placed second.

Tags

Recommended for you