The Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for early winter in most of Wisconsin is pretty much a coin toss, with equal chances of a colder or warmer winter. The same goes for precipitation.
The center, part of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association, specializes in outlooks that are somewhat longer than what the nightly news tackles. The three month outlook runs through the end of 2021, and it suggests forecasters don’t have a strong feeling about where the first part of winter will go.
Most of the continental United States is looking at a warmer start to the season, according to the CPC. Only a small portion from the Northwest into the upper Midwest is not expected to have warmer temperatures. But even that doesn’t guarantee average temperatures. The “equal chances” designation means there’s less than a one-in-three chance of both colder and warmer weather. As fans of underdog teams will tell you, that means there’s still a chance.
The good news is that forecasters expect something like normal precipitation. That could be important for farmers across the Midwest, as a tenacious drought holds on in Iowa, Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin and Illinois. Winter months aren’t usually wet, but the outlook doesn’t suggest they will be unusually dry, either.