What type of red crossbill is this? Scientists can’t agree. They’ve determined that at least 11 different types of red crossbill exist, based upon their different songs and calls. The most common in the Northwoods seems to be the ponderosa pine variety.
Last week we spent some time getting to know a bird that doesn’t migrate but that we see more often in the winter thanks to their nomadic feeding habits. Red crossbills, those chatty, sociable cone-iverous finches, are a surprisingly complex subject of study and scientific debate. So let’s dig in.
One of the more fraught topics in bird classification is how to make distinctions between different types of birds and whether these types should be considered separate species. Since I started perusing bird guides, a number of birds that were considered one species have since been split up and renamed. For example, the former solitary vireo is now considered three different regional species — the Cassin’s, plumbeous and our local blue-headed vireo. Red crossbills have been confounding taxonomists for years. The latest research shows there are are at least 11 different types of red crossbills based on their songs and calls, and there’s also quite a bit of variation in their feeding habits and physical characteristics. The types with larger bills tend to feed on larger pine cones, and those with smaller bills feed on little spruce and hemlock cones. Regional differences can be hard to suss out when a given crossbill type wanders out of its usual area when cone crops are poor; birds from the Pacific Northwest have been observed across the country after a poor year in the Western hemlock forests. This type will usually gravitate toward our local Eastern hemlock trees thanks to the similarity in cone structure and size.
So the scientific consensus on all these different types of crossbills, such as it is, seems to be “we’re still trying to figure this out.” Differences in calls (which to be honest require a very good ear to distinguish) are the main qualifier in separating out these bird types. The most common type around here, according to eBird, is probably the ponderosa pine crossbill, who does well with our larger red and jack pine cones as well as our soft spruce cones. But several others wander into our area, including the Appalachian crossbill and those smaller-billed Western hemlock crossbills. And there are some that are found in small, very specific areas like Newfoundland and southern Idaho that are likely vulnerable to disturbance from humans and natural (or manmade) disasters thanks to their narrow ranges.
Red crossbills have a wide range, at least when considered as one discrete species. Not counting their frequent irruptions, they’re found from southern Alaska, across Canada and the northern tier and higher elevations in the U.S. They also are found at higher elevations throughout Mexico — this would be the Sierra Madre type of crossbill — and even into Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. There may be more types yet to be classified in these remote Central American forests.
Red crossbills populations have remained fairly steady, with some losses in areas where local types may be vulnerable to disruption. Forestry practices that allow full growth of conifers are helpful to them, since it can take many years for large evergreens to produce cones. These finches have a well-known affinity for salt and are often found picking up salty grit along the roadside in areas that use salt in winter. This can lead to collisions with cars and problems from ingesting too much salt or other chemicals used to melt ice.
There seems to be some consensus that at some point, at least some of these “types” will be classified as different species. One of the ways species are defined is by whether they breed with one another, and there doesn’t seem to be much interbreeding between birds with different calls. Speaking as a human, that makes sense to me since I can’t imagine how else they could tell each other apart in a large, intermixed flock. We’re still trying to figure out who’s who, but they don’t seem to be having any trouble with this. At some point, we may catch up to them.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.