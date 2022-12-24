It’s been a great week for bird enthusiasts, with the annual Christmas Bird Count wrapping up with lots of species recorded and a number of unusual sightings in the area. A red-headed woodpecker was recorded for the local bird count for the first time, and for some reason a Wilson’s snipe is still hanging around.

Over in Florence County, someone got photos of an extremely rare leucistic evening grosbeak. “Leucistic” means partial albinism, or a lack of red pigmentation in the feathers — if you’ve ever seen photos of a yellow northern cardinal, they have the same mutation. In evening grosbeaks, this phenomenon results in a bird that looks like a bright yellow canary with white wings. It’s very cool and probably a little startling to see one of these out your window in the winter. And while they’re a common bird, I’ve been very excited to have two pairs of (regularly colored) northern cardinals as regular visitors this winter. They count as a rarity at my place, and I hope they stick around at least through midwinter so I get to hear them sing.

