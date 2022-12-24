It’s been a great week for bird enthusiasts, with the annual Christmas Bird Count wrapping up with lots of species recorded and a number of unusual sightings in the area. A red-headed woodpecker was recorded for the local bird count for the first time, and for some reason a Wilson’s snipe is still hanging around.
Over in Florence County, someone got photos of an extremely rare leucistic evening grosbeak. “Leucistic” means partial albinism, or a lack of red pigmentation in the feathers — if you’ve ever seen photos of a yellow northern cardinal, they have the same mutation. In evening grosbeaks, this phenomenon results in a bird that looks like a bright yellow canary with white wings. It’s very cool and probably a little startling to see one of these out your window in the winter. And while they’re a common bird, I’ve been very excited to have two pairs of (regularly colored) northern cardinals as regular visitors this winter. They count as a rarity at my place, and I hope they stick around at least through midwinter so I get to hear them sing.
One of the birds that should have been spotted on the Christmas Bird Count but for some reason wasn’t is the red crossbill. I’m not sure why they’re laying low, except for the fact that a number of bird guides and sites describe them as “unpredictable” or even “vagrants.” These northern finches are so interesting that it’s going to take two columns to cover them.
Red crossbills are the more common of the two crossbills found in the Northland (the other one is the white-winged crossbill). The bill they are named after is an ingenious adaptation that allows them to pry open evergreen cones to get at the seeds that crossbills eat exclusively. The sharp tips of the upper and lower beak cross over one another — this is pretty hard to see unless you’re up close.
The way it works is, the bird holds the closed cone with one foot while sticking its partially open bill under a cone scale. It then bites down, and the crossed tips of its bill operate like a set of pliers, prying the cone open. Being able to utilize closed cones as a food source provides crossbills with a distinct advantage over other birds with plain old regular beaks.
Red crossbills are generally smaller finches with a stocky build and a short tail. I say “generally” because there’s enormous variation within this species; more on that next week. Males are a brick-red color with darker wings and tails, and females are a muted but pretty yellow-green. The best way to identify them, especially in winter, may be thanks to their highly sociable nature. They search for food in flocks that flit from tree to tree, chattering their flight call all the while. If you see a big flock of small birds making a “chip-chip-chip” sounding call, odds are pretty good that they’re crossbills.
That is, as long as you spot them in and around conifers. Red crossbills depend almost entirely on conifer seeds for their diet, although they’ll eat from a wide variety of cone-bearing trees. They may branch out into eating alder or box elder seeds along with insects earlier in the summer, but this time of year you can count on them being around evergreens. In our area, the trees they depend on the most are eastern white pine, red pine, spruce and eastern hemlock, and they’re fond of pine plantations. Since they feed these cone seeds to their chicks, they can raise a brood even in the middle of winter. In fact, summer is really not an ideal breeding time for them thanks to the lack of conifer seeds. Most of their broods are raised in late summer to fall, and late winter to spring.
Red crossbills wander a great deal in search of food and their local populations depend strongly on the quality of the cone crop. They live here year-round, but this is another bird that may wander well out of its range in search of food, delighting birders to the south of us. And they just might show up at a feeder with black sunflower seeds. Stay tuned for more fun facts about these pinkish pine lovers next week!
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.