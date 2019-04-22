The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has announced the depopulation of all the deer on a Crow Wing County farm first infected with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2016.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing indemnity to the owner for the animals as part of its overall disease control effort. The Board of Animal Health is coordinating with the USDA to collect tissue samples for CWD testing and will report results when they become available.
“We anticipate receiving CWD testing results from the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory within the coming weeks,” said BAH Assistant Director Linda Glaser. “We’ve already developed a herd plan with the owner on how to handle the property now that the deer are gone. At this point, any CWD-positive results do not change our disease response, because we already know the site held CWD positive deer and have been treating it as such.”
This Crow Wing County deer herd was the only CWD-positive farm in the state operating under a herd plan with live animals. As of this depopulation, all CWD-positive deer farms in the state are empty. Following depopulation, the sites are managed in accordance with the USDA and BAH-approved herd plan. The Board continues mandatory CWD monitoring in all other farmed cervid herds and has no CWD-positive detections as of this release.