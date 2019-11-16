There’s no shortage of tradition or targets as deer hunters in northwest Wisconsin look forward to the gun deer opener next Saturday.
Despite a long winter that got notably nasty late, it appears the deer herd survived well, leading to good fawn production last spring.
Across the region, most counties are in a “maintain” mode when it comes to deer population objectives, meaning there are good numbers of deer on the landscape. Four counties — Barron, Bayfield, Pepin and Buffalo — are trying to decrease deer numbers.
In Dunn and Pepin counties, deer populations are stable to increasing, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
“Spring and summer conditions have been great for deer habitat. We have received more reports this year on the number of deer being seen over previous years,” said DNR wildlife biologist Missy Sparrow.
In west-central Wisconsin counties, including Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire, record snow in February never developed a crust to impede deer feeding. Deer were further helped by a fast melt in March.
Farther north in Barron County, where deer habitat transitions from farmland to forest, deer numbers are high in the southern and western parts of the county, more so than in the northern and eastern reaches.
“Deer are not evenly distributed across the landscape, and some areas may have more deer than others,” said Kevin Morgan, DNR wildlife biologist for Barron and Polk counties.
To decrease the herd in Barron County, the County Deer Advisory Council voted to issue two free antlerless permits per license.
Keith Rassbach, whose family has hunted its land for generations in southwestern Barron County, said he is seeing plenty of does and fawns this fall, along with bucks during his archery outings.
“I had eight bucks around me one morning. We’ve been seeing the most bucks in quite awhile,” Rassbach said.
Farther east, Dan Penzkover of Rice Lake also enjoys the tradition of hunting in family land with family and friends.
“We’ve seen a lot of does, and the fawns look good and healthy,” Penzkover said.
However, from his bow hunting stand, Penzkover said he hasn’t seen the number of deer he’d like to, probably because of a late corn harvest.
“There’s been a lot of standing corn for cover and food, so I don’t think the deer were in the woods as much. But the corn is coming off now,” Penzkover said.
In the big woods of Sawyer County, Brandon Westphal of Rice Lake hunts with his young boys in the Chequamegon National Forest, where deer numbers are less than in the farm country but the chance of a trophy buck is greater.
“We’ve seen the same number of bucks compared to last year but fewer does and fawns. Maybe it’s because of the hard winter, or predators,” said Westphal, who added, “There’s no shortage of wolves in the area. We see their tracks, and two followed me on a half-hour walk out of my hunting stand one night.”
No new regulations
There are no new deer hunting regulations this year except for the reinstatement of the deer baiting/feeding ban in Barron, Burnett, Polk and Washburn counties. That ban went back on in September when an elk at a Burnett County farm testing positive for chronic wasting disease.
Deer baiting/feeding bans are also in place in Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties in western Wisconsin.
CWD was recently detected in a mature buck killed in October in Eau Claire County. The buck is the fourth CWD-positive wild deer detected in Eau Claire County since the fall of 2017.
Hunters who harvest an adult deer in Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties are strongly encouraged to submit a sample from the deer for CWD testing at sampling locations. CWD testing is free of charge to the hunter.
There have been numerous regulation changes in the past decade, including the elimination of deer tagging in 2017 and of back tags in 2016. In 2015, electronic registration replaced registration stations.
Rassbach said he liked the old registration process where hunters gathered at a station, but also likes the convenience of phone-in registration.
“I miss having to go to the registration station,” said Rassbach, with emphasis on the word ‘having.’ “I miss seeing what deer the neighbors were bringing in.”
What hasn’t changed is tradition. Rassbach hunts the family lands with his daughter and two sons, along with other family members. Penzkover has the same situation east of Rice Lake, and is joined by cousins from Texas, who each year provide Texas wild game for a feed.
“Our wild game luncheon is noon on Monday every season,” said Penzkover, whose son, Derek, now hunts the same woods as his great-grandfather, Carl.