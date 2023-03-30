Spring isn’t the time of year most associate with hunting, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to use the season to sharpen their skills.
Hunter safety courses train hunters in ways to enjoy the sport safely, and give newcomers the chance to learn more about hunting. And, since most hunting incidents involve hunters older than age 40, the courses offer a valuable opportunity to brush up on skills and techniques.
The courses enroll more than 20,000 people annually and individual classes can run out of space, so early enrollment is encouraged.
"Whether you're new to hunting or have many years of experience, the lessons learned in a hunter education course are invaluable," said Lt. Michael Weber, DNR Hunter Education Administrator. "Hunter education has played a pivotal role in promoting safe hunting practices across Wisconsin and will continue to do so into the future."
There are some hunters for whom a course isn’t optional. Anyone born in 1973 or later must have hunter education certification in order to purchase a hunting license. The only exception is if they are hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.
There are two basic types of class. The first uses online training and one field day with a certified instructor. The DNR recommends it for novices who will be out with experienced hunters or people with experience handling firearms.
Traditional classes are more hands-on over the course of a few days. Students in those classes have the chance to handle equipment as part of the education. And the opportunity for immediate feedback from instructors can help.