The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently announced that a Menomonee Falls kindergarten teacher and his students are among those being honored by the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council as 2021 “Invader Crusaders.” Together, they have pulled more than a ton of invasive garlic mustard.
The governor-appointed council advises the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Legislature on invasive species issues. Each year, the council honors “Invader Crusaders”: Individuals, groups or organizations who have made significant contributions to prevent, monitor or control invasive species that can harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, economy and in some cases, public health.
Nominations come from residents and organizations, and awards are given in several categories. This year’s winners will be recognized at an in-person ceremony planned for September; 2020 Invader Crusader winners also will be recognized at this ceremony, as no event took place last year due to COVID-19 precautions.
2021 Invader Crusader Award winners and the organizations they volunteer or work for are listed below. Find summaries of their outstanding contributions on the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council website.
Professional Individuals Category Winners
• Eric Boettcher, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Whitewater, Whitewater
• Anne Pearce, Coordinator of the Wisconsin First Detector Network, Madison
• Bret Shaw, Associate Professor in the UW-Madison Department of Life Sciences Communication, Madison
Professional Group Category Winners
• River Revitalization Foundation, Milwaukee
• Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition, Kingsford, Mich.
Volunteer Individuals Category Winners
• Ann Mawicke, chair of the Invasive Species Committee of the Natural Lakes Private Preserve
• Owners’ Advancement Association, Presque Isle
• Timothy Richert, chair of the Lagoon Restoration Committee of Humboldt Park Friends, Milwaukee
• Jeff Steele, co-chair of Friends of Starkweather Creek, Madison
Volunteer Group Category Winners
Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund, Kenosha
Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Richmond, Ill.