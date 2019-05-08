Preston Cole, Department of Natural Resources secretary nominee, leans scientifically in approaching chronic wasting disease, possible water contamination problems, and communications with the public.
Speaking to a group of outdoors writers/reporters last month at a DNR building in Madison, Cole encouraged contacts with DNR officials for answers and information.
In the recent past, many DNR employees were discouraged from talking directly to the public or testifying in front of legislative hearing committees. Even DNR field and specific responsibility experts were held back to voicing opinions.
Law enforcement wardens, for example, were not permitted to testify on whether uncased long guns should be allowed in vehicles.
Regarding CWD, Cole’s approach is to first find out what is known and what can be shared among states and agencies dealing with this form of lethal transmissible spongiform encephalopathy impacting whitetail deer, elk, moose and reindeer.
“For example, Michigan State has a fast test for CWD they’ve been working on, so why should we develop one of our own?” Cole said. “We’re trying to avoid duplication and have a strategy to go forward.”
One concern is determining the best way to continue to get more samples from deer hunters, using incentives, self-serve kiosks and in-person stations. Deer hunters are no longer required to visit in-person registration stations to register deer. Other methods are being tried, including hunters leaving the deer’s head at a kiosk.
About 17,000 deer were tested in 2018, with 1,900 positives showing.
A new testing center is being discussed for Poynette.
Expect to see the baiting and feeding issue surface soon, too. The question is already being asked: Why still allow baiting and feeding of deer in the presence of CWD in Wisconsin?
The department has begun by filling five science positions.
Committee meetings will be better posted so the media and public can attend if they wish, realizing that many of these meetings are working meetings and do not have recommendations in place for legislative action.
“We have to be talking with people in like-minded states, finding out what research they are doing,” Cole said. “Will carcass movement control impede the spread of CWD?”
Paying for CWD-positive deer is still being discussed, too.
And while information-gathering and surveillance-testing continues, the department is working on a huge deer data collection in Dane, Grant and Iowa counties, known to the public as the Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Study.
More than 100 adult deer are being collared each of the five years to follow their whereabouts and determine what they eventually die from. One more year of capturing deer is planned for this winter.
