The Department of Natural Resources staff will be stocking 2,260 pheasants on eight properties in southern Wisconsin during the week of Dec. 16, giving upland hunters more opportunities to pursue game birds with friends and family during the holiday season.
Late-season stocking began in 2017, and its popularity with hunters led to its expansion in 2018, thanks to the new hatchery facility. A similar number of pheasants will be released in 2019 as in 2018.
Properties to be stocked before the holiday season include:
• Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Columbia County;
• Mazomanie Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Dane County;
• Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kenosha County;
• Brooklyn Wildlife Area, Dane & Green counties;
• Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area, Rock County;
• Waterloo Wildlife Area, Jefferson County;
• Sauk Prairie Recreational Area, Sauk County; and
• Vernon Wildlife Area, Waukesha County.
“We selected properties with suitable cover for pheasant hunting near population centers,” said DNR upland wildlife ecologist Mark Witecha. “The department hopes this late-season stocking will provide an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends and perhaps add some additional table fare to your holiday meal.”
As a reminder, quality pheasant hunting opportunities exist throughout much of Wisconsin, including wild pheasant hunting where suitable habitat exists as well as on previously stocked public lands. The pheasant season runs through Jan. 5, 2020. All hunting regulations and bag limits apply through the season close. See the 2019 Small Game Regulations for more information.
Hunters are reminded to practice TABK while afield:
• T: Treat every firearm as if it is loaded;
• A: Always point the muzzle in a safe direction;
• B: Be certain of your target, what is in front of it and what is beyond it; and
• K: Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
In addition, hunters are encouraged to wear blaze orange while upland bird hunting to increase visibility with other hunters.
Hunters can use FFLIGHT, the DNR’s gamebird mapping application, to locate and explore properties stocked with pheasants, as well as ruffed grouse and woodcock habitat and managed dove fields. FFLIGHT allows hunters to use aerial maps, topography and measuring tools to easily navigate and identify areas of interest and make their trips more productive and enjoyable.