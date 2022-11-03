It was an element only a farmkid could revel. I lived in that land where the cow lanes all end at the far end in a brooding slightly malevolent woods, here where the ancient Indian trails began.
There was a time when that kid believed all he had to do was set off on that cow lane and soon after by following it he’d end up in a different time: Blackhawk, Crazy Horse, Hiawatha.
The fault for this was farm chores, the sheer over-burden of farm chores, from milking to manure, seed cutting to weeding, fence mending to calf pens, these predestined me to follow that trail. The chance of escape to a skin lodge or the bark canoe, granted if an equal chance of starving to death every winter for want of a mason jar.
Much as I desired to sneak off to a secret wigwam in the depths of the Buena Vista Marsh I well knew the farmhouse was the more survivable with its rows of canned corn, tomatoes, beans, peas, carrots, onion, potatoes not to forget chicken feet.
In my youth as a knowledgeable Boy Scout it was said Indian people who chanced to suffer Wisconsin winter, their survival strategy was based on the elm tree. The bark’s inner lining stripped from a living tree, scraped with a stone knife, admixed with melt water over a low flame created a porridge the equal of oatmeal that with repetition might provide survival to spring. \
Whether the recipe is entirely palatable was not the issue, at which point to acknowledge survival doesn’t come with a cupboard of condiments. I suspect my failure to run off to the woods then was based on my loyalty to catsup, as I recall, the third element of the Periodic Chart following Hydrogen and Helium without which civilization would fold up and die. At the very least deserve to die. It was catsup as transformed meatloaf, fried potatoes, boiled potatoes, sauerkraut, string beans, pickles.
I never did try it on oatmeal, if not too bad on popcorn, left something to be desired on ice cream, great on eggs. Nirvana was boiled potatoes and sauerkraut, covered with a shell of catsup. If there had been a catsup tribe I might have run off.
I never did vanish to the woods. Never stepped out of my blue jeans, don a loincloth and forsook barbwire. However I did escape.
I was ten when I read “The Song of Hiawatha” illustrated by the venerable Frederick Remington. Down deep I believed I was that Hiawatha kid, son of Nokomis. Never mind I was freckled, I understood the magic formula, the means to get to Indian was by the spell and potion of a birch bark canoe. I was twelve when I built my first. Self-taught. Luckily I was a slight kid as birch bark floats quite abundantly on its own.
Every kid knows what a canoe looks like, only to shape and sew that birch bark into the ingrained shape of a log. I used basket weave soaked in water, and a Yankee drill to bore holes in the bark, a half dozen cement blocks shaped the interior as I stitched it together. The result was roughly cigar shaped, a large cigar. I caulked the sewn seams with roofing tar instead of pine pitch, the gunwales were splits of sapling ash. Remarkably, it floated.
Actually the real sense was holy cow it floated. More remarkably, it still did with me inside. Ten feet long (maybe closer to eight feet, but I was a lean kid) the heaviest part of me were my farm boots. Besides that on summer Sunday afternoons I was mostly naked, sometimes in paint just as Catlin described. You’re not really naked when you’re painted.
I stored my canoe under an aged hemlock at the stream edge. The summer I was twelve I sequestered my t-shirt, my jeans, my socks and shoes among that tree’s boughs and left the 20th century behind via my birch bark canoe time machine. From that place in the Buena Vista Mash I went up the Wisconsin, crossed over to the Black, up the St. Croix, then the Brule, downstream to Lake Superior, the Pigeon River to Athabasca and Hudson Bay via the Hayes.
I was home by evening milking, supper on the porch, hot dogs with catsup.