DODGEVILLE — When the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its final version of the 2019-23 Wisconsin Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, also known as SCORP, it detailed that the No. 1 demand for Wisconsin residents who enjoy being outdoors was more good, quality trails to walk on in their home counties.
Of the more than 20,000 residents surveyed for SCORP, 68 percent indicated they had hiked, walked or ran on trails in the past 12 months, the highest percentage of several outdoor activities that were listed. Walking and hiking is also one of the top five nature-based outdoor activities enjoyed by Wisconsin residents and one that has the most frequent participation by Wisconsin residents as well.
Fortunately, for those who live and enjoy recreation in southwest Wisconsin, a new hiking trail is in the works thanks to the work of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, the land trust for southwest Wisconsin, and its partners.
The proposed Driftless Trail is an approximately 50-mile-long foot-only trail that will connect Tower Hill, Governor Dodge and Blue Mound state parks. Most of the trail would cross privately owned land and potentially connect to other areas of interest in the future.
David Clutter, executive director of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, said the idea for the trail was “a drive home at night idea,” one he thought would be neat to explore as he has three children who also like to hike with him. At that time in late 2015, the conservancy was also working with individuals in the Lowery Creek Watershed to develop a group and with the Department of Natural Resources on ways to connect blocks of land for wildlife and vegetative movement in the Driftless Area.
The trail also fell in line with the conservancy’s mission to connect people to the land and to one another, along with an ambassador landscape policy that allowed for community conservation projects to engage area communities, especially youth.
“We found that the Driftless Trail is an extension of our community conservation work,” Clutter said. “And we really started pitching it around after that.”
Clutter then applied and secured a grant from the National Park Service, which allowed funding assistance during the planning process. Committees were formed and a project coordinator was hired to help schedule meetings and continue to move the project forward.
While the Driftless Area Land Conservancy has taken on ambassador landscape projects before, like the 220-acre Erickson Conservation Area in Argyle, this project is “a little different,” Clutter said.
“This is a big recreation project but also a conservation project to link and provide an amenity for communities,” he said. “Hopefully it can also have an economic benefit for communities as well.”
The conservancy has been working with the Ice Age Trail Alliance to help design and develop a good, quality trail; they’ve also tapped into another resource: a National Park Service employee who lives in the area and helped design and build the North Country Trail, one of the largest trails in the country.
Currently, two conservation easements have already been signed by landowners, allowing the affirmative right to develop a public walking trail on their property. Whether the agreement details a path or a property easement is completely up the landowners, with about 50 different properties being considered for the trail.
“Landowners will be key to the success of the project,” Clutter said. “They are our partners in this.”
The state of Wisconsin will also be another key partner, along with other organizations and individuals with interests in the proposed trail. In the future, Clutter hopes communities and local organizations like FFA, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will help build interpretive displays and adopt sections of the trail to maintain.
Funding for the proposed trail will be sought from individuals and foundations, as well as state and federal opportunities. Clutter hopes to keep the momentum rolling with the project and get municipalities on board as well, showing them how the trail could build economic benefits for their towns and cities.
In the future, there is hope to link the Driftless Trail with historic and cultural sites, like Cave of the Mounds and Brigham County Park. There has also been discussion about incorporating smaller loops within the larger 50-mile loop so shorter trails could also be explored by hikers.
A number of public information sessions have been held over the years, and outreach continues to landowners, stakeholders and those who enjoy recreation, including residents in Dane County who may use the proposed trail for training purposes or a weekend hike.
“It’s all been positive. We haven’t received negative feedback,” Clutter said. “It’s a private venture with private capital and it ultimately depends on landowners.
“Everyone has said it’s a good idea and a good idea for the community.”
He added that a Driftless Trail section will soon be added to the conservancy website so people can keep up with the project as it progresses. Until then, Clutter recommended anyone with questions about the trail contact him or project coordinator Barb Barzen for more information.
Clutter can be reached at dave@driftlessconservancy.org and Barzen can be reached at info@driftlessconservancy.org. Both can be reached at the Driftless Area Land Conservancy office by calling 608-930-3252.