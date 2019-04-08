The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Stearns County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borers were found in the city of Sauk Centre, Minn.
City workers noticed several trees that showed signs of EAB damage and alerted the MDA. Department of Agriculture staff then examined the trees and collected samples of EAB larvae for confirmation.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Stearns County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. This will reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect. A total of 18 Minnesota counties, including Stearns County, are now under a full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of this highly destructive tree pest.
“Given the location of this find, we can be certain that emerald ash borer was brought into Stearns County by someone moving EAB-infested ash,” said Mark Abrahamson, director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “This highlights the importance of quarantines and the need to limit the movement of firewood and other ash products around the state to protect our ash trees.”
The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states. Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB. The state has about a billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.