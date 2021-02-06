EAU CLAIRE — This should be a fish story about the one that got away.
But somehow, against all odds, Mason Phillips of Eau Claire last month managed to wrestle a 46-inch muskie weighing at least 30 pounds through a hole in the ice covering an unnamed body of water in Chippewa County.
The former state champion wrestler for North High School pulled off the ice fishing feat while jigging for crappies and using four-pound-test line and a 26-inch rod.
“It was insane,” Phillips said of his 46-minute fight with the enormous fish. “It’s really kind of a miracle I was able to land it.”
Perhaps most miraculously of all, Phillips said, is that he first caught his intended prey, a crappie, and then suddenly felt the line go taut, as if he had lost the fish and caught his hook on a log.
But a few seconds later he heard the buzzing of line as the muskie took off. Phillips acknowledged he doesn’t know for sure if the muskie devoured his crappie or struck at the crappie and somehow had the hook catch in the corner of its massive mouth.
But he saw the flash of the muskie through the hole and knew he had hooked a large fish.
The epic fight, all captured on video by his fishing companions who helped talk him through the experience, included twice getting down to just a couple feet of line left on his reel as the muskie went on multiple long runs in an effort to free itself. Another bit of good fortune, Phillips said, is that he’d just put new line on and added an extra 20 feet from the recommended 80 to 90 feet for his reel. He needed every bit.
At the 27-minute mark, Phillips had muscled the fish to the edge of the hole, but it was sideways and he knew the only way to land it was to bring it up head first.
“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” he said, “because you just want to say, ‘Grab it. It’s so close.’ “
That close encounter preceded another 19 minutes of fighting before Phillips finally was able to squeeze the trophy fish through the 10-inch hole.
“It’s like the fish of a lifetime,” said Phillips’ proud father, Brian, an avid muskie fisherman.
While Mason Phillips has caught a 5½-foot sturgeon before, this was the first time he had successfully landed one of Wisconsin’s prized state fish.
“It was definitely exciting and quite a relief when it came up through the hole,” said Phillips, who gained attention for performing a backflip at the Kohl Center in Madison immediately after winning the 138-pound state wrestling title as a senior in 2018.
After a few photos, he released the muskie back into the water.
“Priority No. 1 was making sure that fish wasn’t out of the water too long because it was a beast,” said Phillips, 21, who will have quite a story to tell when attending classes at UW-Eau Claire.
But one thing he won’t be sharing, in order to stay in the good graces of his dad and their fishing buddies Jeremiah Wolf and Brad Schultz, are details on where he caught the muskie.
“I’d get in trouble if I revealed the honey hole,” Phillips said with a chuckle. “It was somewhere in Chippewa County. That’s really all I can say.”