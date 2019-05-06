ASHLAND — Laine Stowell made a near-fatal error. He separated an elk cow from her calf — and this four-legged mom wasn’t standing for it.
The cow dubbed No. 13 when she was released into the northern Wisconsin wild in 1995 jumped over the Department of Natural Resources elk biologist’s head and a swing gate to reunite with her calf being held in a corral trap.
The leap very nearly decapitated Stowell, but he didn’t take it personally. He figured even though this particular cow typically displayed aggressive behavior, she was acting out of instinct — not the intent to kill.
“Or maybe she’s a good judge of character,” Stowell said.
Cow No. 13 turned out to be a remarkable animal and something of a touchstone for the entire Wisconsin elk herd.
When she died of old age in April at the age of about 24, she was the last of the original 25-member herd transported from Michigan to re-establish elk in Wisconsin.
But her death doesn’t bring to a close efforts to maintain a herd of the animal so central to the state’s natural history and Ojibwe culture.
Coming home
Elk were abundant in Wisconsin until sometime in the 19th century as European-American settlement grew in the state, when they were hunted to the point of extirpation, Stowell said.
They figured prominently in the everyday lives of the Ojibwe people who called northern Wisconsin home. The elk played a key role in providing nourishment in the tribal communities, said Dylan Jennings of the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission.
Unlike wolves, which also were hunted and trapped out of existence in the state but returned on their own, restoring elk was a concerted effort. It took years of study and planning — by the DNR, UW System and others — to restore the cervids to Wisconsin lands.
One failed attempt was made earlier in the 20th century to bring elk back, followed by a state Legislature’s 1989 order to begin work on restoring the herd.
Then in 1995, 25 elk were captured in Michigan and transported to northern Wisconsin in a new attempt to study the feasibility of re-establishing elk.
But this time, the population took hold and grew.
Cow No. 13, who was then nearly a year old, was among the animals released in the Clam Lake area on May 3, 1995. She quickly revealed the stubborn, independent streak that nearly cost Stowell his head.
The cow took up with Bull No. 7, and the couple left the main group eventually to settle down in the Butternut area.
“They realized with all the old farms in the area it was a better place to live,” Stowell surmised.
Over the next 24 years, Cow No. 13 became the matriarch of a group of the herd, and her aggressive nature — shared with a few of the bulls — probably kept the small elk population out of the maws of wolves.
The mad matriarch
Cow No. 13 could have borne between 12 and 14 calves during her 24-year lifespan, Stowell estimated, if she had followed the average reproductive life cycle for elk.
The DNR monitors elk cows during calving season and can detect by the mother’s behavior whether she’s had a calf, Stowell said. That’s when wardens go to work to find and collar the new additions to the group.
The mothers will leave their calves, which are born without scents, hiding motionless in one place while they move to another place to feed. The wardens hope to find the calves at that time.
“We line up, and we sweep the area,” Stowell said.
Once they are found, calves are outfitted with an elastic collar bearing either VHF or GPS transmitters.
Through DNR efforts over the years to monitor the elk via ear tags, collars or roundups, Stowell learned a great deal about Cow No. 13, venturing into her ornery, aggressive sphere enough times to let her make a total of four attempts on his life.
As their love-hate relationship grew, so did the state’s herd. Between natural reproduction and more imports from outside the state, about 300 elk are estimated now to roam the Northwoods two herds, one around Clam Lake and the other in Jackson County near Black River Falls.
The state’s long-term goal is to see 1,400 elk living in their ancestral lands.
Elk tourism
Restoring elk is about more than just righting Wisconsin’s natural balance.
The wild animals, with their distinctive bugling cries and bulls that lock antlers to spar during mating season, lure visitors to their territories and surrounding communities.
According to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, one of the partners in the state’s efforts to re-establish the animals, elk vocabulary is pretty extensive.
From newborns crying out to their moms, herd members signaling the presence of danger, bulls warning off competitors or general elk conversation, the bugling gives the ungulates a reputation for being pretty noisy.
Stowell occasionally teams up with Cable Natural History Museum naturalists to guide people into the wild to hear the bugle calls — and maybe even catch a glimpse of the animals themselves if the tourists are lucky.
Leslie Strapon, Cable Natural History Museum assistant director, said many tourists are drawn to northern Wisconsin to investigate the state’s natural history and learn about native plants and species.
And according to the DNR, a boom in elk could translate into a boost to economic revenue in nearby communities. Larger elk herds in other states generate more than $1 million for local economies.
The hunt is on
Success has followed upon success with the animals’ re-introduction, both in the northern counties and Jackson County in west-central Wisconsin.
The 31 elk from Kentucky released last year and 48 that arrived in early April have bolstered both the herd’s population and its genetic diversity. According to the DNR, most of the recent additions were females already carrying calves.
With the herd’s continued growth, the DNR and Legislature opened the herd to hunting last year, and second hunt will take place this year, from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10 and Dec. 12-20.
But the state is taking care to limit the hunt the herd’s overall growth isn’t threatened. Just five bull-only tags are available in a hunters’ lottery. Last year, when the DNR allowed the first hunt, more than 38,400 applicants entered the state drawing. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will raffle off one of the five tags. Last year it sold 5,000 raffle tickets.
Just applying for one of the four state-issued tags costs $10, with $7 — as well as the proceeds from the Elk Foundation raffle — earmarked for elk management and research.
Omashkooz
The northern Wisconsin herd of elk, or omashkooz in Ojibwe, doesn’t live within Ojibwe reservation boundaries, but it does roam in the ceded territory in which tribes kept their rights to hunt, fish and gather.
Up to half of the quota for the 2019 hunt will go to the tribes, and the hunt reflects their history of once relying upon the large animals for food, hides and tools.
The reintroduction of the elk has meant a great deal to the Ojibwe communities, Jennings said.
Sharing a long history and rich cultural connection with elk, the tribes have played an active role — investing time, money and resources — in reintroduction since the beginning, Jennings said.
Bringing the animals back to Wisconsin to roam the wild and restore some ecological balance to the Northwoods was a priority, he said.
Lucky 13
Cow No. 13, in all her obstinacy, played a crucial part in the new Wisconsin herd.
She seemed to have led a charmed life, surviving some brutal northern Wisconsin winters, wolves on the hunt, multiple births and aggressive herdmates.
But sometime between April 8 and 11, she succumbed to old age — a rarity for elk in the wild that almost always fall victim to predators in their declining years.
But her spirit represents the grit and determination the reintroduced elk have needed to stake a claim on the modern-day roster of Wisconsin’s wildlife and expand alongside wolves and other native animals.