Three outdoor organizations are joining together in order to celebrate the unique public lands in Northwest Wisconsin on the 26th annual National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 near Solon Springs.
The date also is North Country Trail Day, a trail-wide event inviting hikers to enjoy the 4,600 mile North Country National Scenic Trail.
Paddle the wooded waters at the headwaters of the St. Croix River, share a potluck picnic, and hike a National Scenic Trail through a State Natural Area as part of the free event.
All activities are at Palmer’s Landing in the Brule River State Forest, four miles northeast of Solon Springs on County Highway A. Beginning at 10 a.m., canoes, paddles, and life jackets will be provided for a paddle along the shores of Upper St. Croix Lake.
A potluck picnic will follow; bring a dish to share. At 1 p.m., join a group hike on the Brule Bog Boardwalk of the North Country Trail. The five-mile walk will take hikers through the Brule Spillway State Natural Area between the headwaters of the St. Croix and Brule rivers.
The partnering organizations are all volunteer groups which support outdoor activities. The North Country Trail Association partners with the National Park Service and state/local agencies to build, maintain, and promote recreation on America’s longest hiking trail. The St. Croix River Association partners with the National Park Service to experience and care for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. The Friends of the St. Croix Headwaters celebrates and conserves the St. Croix Headwaters area and works to advance the quality of life of area residents. For more information about all of the sponsors, visit www.northcountrytrail.org/bsc, www.stcroixriverassociation.org, and www.fotsch.org.
Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation, and nationally sponsored by Toyota Motor North America, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Learn more about National Public Lands Day at NEEFUSA.org/NPLD.
For more details, visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers, or email bsc@northcountrytrail.org.