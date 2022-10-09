SarahsColumn1.jpeg

A welcome sight in the area lately has been groups of trumpeter swans migrating south.

 Photo contributed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

It seems like we’re having a really good season for fall birding, at least around the South Shore area. Your results may vary, but I for one am seeing a much wider variety of autumn birds than during the last couple of seasons, starting with my own neighborhood.

Sarah Morris

I’m not sure where all the black-capped chickadees spend their summer, but it’s not around my bird feeders. They all showed up right around the time my purple finches all flocked up and mobbed my back porch prior to heading out of town not too long before Labor Day.

Palm warblers have been visiting the author’s feeders and patio, driving her indoor cats nuts. (Contributed photo by Logan Kahle, CC BY 2.0)