It seems like we’re having a really good season for fall birding, at least around the South Shore area. Your results may vary, but I for one am seeing a much wider variety of autumn birds than during the last couple of seasons, starting with my own neighborhood.
I’m not sure where all the black-capped chickadees spend their summer, but it’s not around my bird feeders. They all showed up right around the time my purple finches all flocked up and mobbed my back porch prior to heading out of town not too long before Labor Day.
Most of the time chickadees are pretty much all we see at the feeders until spring rolls around, but this year they have some competition. Along with the now-drab goldfinches, we have a loud group of blue jays — something of a rarity in my yard — who think they’re tough, but allow themselves to be bullied away from the seeds by a pair of common grackles and a hairy woodpecker. Another typical feeder bird that I don’t tend to see much is the red-breasted nuthatch, and we now have one of these cute little guys as a regular. We’ve still got a number of rose-breasted grosbeaks making regular stops at the bird buffet along with migrating white-throated sparrows. The sparrows sing softly every morning, which interests me since I haven’t heard them since they stopped breeding a couple of months ago. Hearing this spring song in October is a little disorienting; the common yellowthroats were doing the same thing last week as they moved through. And we have an actual pair of cardinals at the feeder! Readers downstate won’t be too impressed with this sighting, but they’re a rarity around my house.
Away from the feeders, there’s been all kinds of action. I’m very pleased that after a couple of lean years, my adorable little palm warblers have set up temporary lodging around my house and at my office window and bird bath for most of the day, flicking their tails and acting very curious about what’s going on indoors. They are fearless and are driving my indoor cats completely nuts. Flocks of Eastern bluebirds are moving through the town of Gingles, congregating around water so make sure your birdbaths are full. Dark-eyed juncos are starting to move in, but it’s not clear yet if we’ll have the flocks of hundreds that we used to get up until a couple of years ago. And the coolest thing around the area north of the White River has been the appearance of numerous trumpeter swans, usually in the evening as they settle in for the night. Seeing them flying against the eastern sky with the last daylight catching their white plumage is a treat.
If you enjoy that kind of natural avian beauty, you may also enjoy a yearly event that coincides with the fall migration — the renowned Birds in Art exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. This year marks the 47th exhibition and features 118 artists. I admit I am kind of a geek about bird art since I was raised on the old-fashioned bird guides with their color plates and the old, stylized John J. Audubon illustrations. I have a number of beloved prints of birds from artists including Ray Harm and Owen J. Gromme and I still find that the artists’ renderings in old-fashioned bird guides are helpful with identification. The Birds in Art display, which runs through Nov. 27, has original works including paintings, sculptures and graphics that have been created and curated from the past three years from artists from around the world. One of these artists has the unlikely and completely awesome name of Peregrine O’Gormley — which is apparently his actual birth name! — and he creates astonishing sculptures of wood that alone are worth the trip. The Woodson is located at 700 N. 12th St. in Wausau and is closed on Mondays; admission is free and it’s a great stop for anyone exploring the fall landscape in Wisconsin. Make sure to take a spin around the sculpture garden while you’re there.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.