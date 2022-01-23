Are you looking for something safe, fun, affordable, and worthwhile to do during our long winter when many of us are staying home and laying low due to the pandemic?
Just when you might be getting bored of winter, along comes the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 18 to 22, 2022.
For four days each February the world comes together for the love of birds. The Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find in this important Citizen Science Project. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before birds undertake their annual spring migration.
Participating is easy, fun to do alone, or with your family, and can be done anywhere you find birds. It is an especially wonderful activity to do together with your children. Who knows, it might even get them hooked into bird watching as a hobby, or even becoming a professional ornithologist or bird photographer. Even shut-ins can participate by watching and counting birds outside their windows. And, the best part, watching birds is a safe and enjoyable activity that we can do even during a Covid global pandemic.
You can learn more about how to participate and register for Cornell’s free Webinar at 1 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Feb. 16, at birdcount.org/participate. The Webinar is designed for birders of all ages and experiences and, after watching it, you will become confident and ready to be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count.
Below is an abbreviated digest on how to participate but check the link above for details.
How to participate:
• Decide where you will watch birds.
• Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once or more over the four days, Feb. 18-21, 2022.
• Count all the birds you see or hear within your planned time and location and choose your best tool among those below for sharing your bird sightings:
- If you are a beginning bird watcher and new to the count, try using the Merlin Bird ID app.
- If you have participated in the count before, try eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird Website using a desktop/laptop computer. The above Cornell Lab link will also allow you to explore step-by-step instructions for entering your data using each available tool mentioned here.
- If you are participating as a group, see instructions for Group Counting.
For the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count, participants are urged to comply with all current Covid-19 regulations and guidelines including, but not limited to, social distancing and wearing a mask while bird watching with a group or other people you don’t know.
The last requirement is to get outside in nature, have some fun, and enjoy and share what you find with others and the scientists who study birds. Good luck birding.