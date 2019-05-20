Mississippi River waterfowl watchers can view their favorite birds from the comfort of their homes courtesy of a new flyway cam. The video recording system set up in Pool 7 is now active and capturing wildlife activities as well as migrations.
Building on his experience with videotaping birds of prey, La Crescent, Minn., native John Howe began wondering a few years ago whether a recording system could also be set up on the Mississippi.
As a Raptor Resource Project member, Howe has helped put up visual and audio equipment to record the lives of eagles, falcons and other birds of prey. From his family’s land on top a bluff rising up from the Mississippi River, Howe has longed to also record the activities of the other birds using the world-renowned migration route.
“We thought it would be neat to put a camera on an island to get more details about the migration of waterfowl and raptors that we see from our peregrine falcon cam on the bluff,” Howe said. “We wanted to do it for the sheer enjoyment of hearing and seeing the wildlife up close.”
About two and a half years ago, Howe approached the Upper Mississippi National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and the Brice Prairie Conservation Association with his idea, receiving the support he sought.
According to BPCA member Marc Schultz, the association had been tossing around the idea of putting up a webcam on Lake Onalaska for several years.
“We were very happy when the Raptor Resource Center asked us to help install the new webcam,” Schultz said. “If people cannot get out on the river during migration or stop to observe with binoculars at an overlook, they can now through the webcam get a close-up experience of the river alive with migrating birds in spring and fall.
“The camera provides viewers a close-up of waterfowl in their migration habitat. Year-round, the sunsets are gorgeous while the sights and sounds of native wildlife are amazing. In the winter, the camera captures coyote, fox and other wildlife that move about on the ice and snow.”
The camera has captured on video waterfowl such as bald eagles, tundra swans, American white pelicans, sandhill cranes, Caspian terns, cormorants and many species of ducks, gulls and other waterfowl.
One of the major obstacles the flyway cam supporters faced was installing the equipment to withstand flooding. To prevent the equipment from being washed away during high-water events, volunteers erected two tall utility poles on an island.
“It was a big challenge to figure it out, but we had help from a local expert, Joe Kawatski, with the BPCA,” Howe said. “It was really ingenious. We dug holes down as far as we could, erected the poles by hand, jetted the sand underneath them to set them 5 foot deep, and put concrete in the holes to help hold them tight. We then mounted a solar power system and the camera and microphones on them.”
Riverland Energy Cooperative also provided support for the project. The member-owned power supplier serves nearly 15,000 members in Buffalo, Trempealeau and La Crosse counties and parts of Pepin and Jackson counties.
Volunteers installed the nature cam system in about eight days over a two-month period. Unfortunately, the system went down the latter part of April 2019, and a project crew had to make repairs the first part of May and get the live streaming back online.
Explore.org provides live feed through its website. The largest such video network on the planet, the organization’s site connects people with the natural world through its videos.
Live video and recordings of the flyway cam are accessible to anyone – scientists or lay outdoor enthusiasts as well as teachers and students. The YouTube link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH0VmRsj05c.
The footage can be viewed along with other raptor cams on the RRP website at www.raptorresource.org or at explore.org.
Started in 1988, the Raptor Resource Project has worked to preserve and assist birds of prey. The nonprofit creates and maintains more than 40 nests and nest sites of falcons, eagles, ospreys, hawks and owls. The organization’s members provide training in nest site creation as well as innovative management of the sites.
The BPCA began in 1958 to support conservation projects in the lower Black River. Its goals are to restore the natural beauty of the Black River, Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi River and share knowledge and promote scientific inquiries.
The national fish and wildlife refuge was established in 1924 as a managed area for fish, wildlife and plants and a breeding place for migratory birds. The refuge consists of more than 240,000 acres and extends 261 river miles from the confluence of the Chippewa River in Wisconsin south to near Rock Island, Ill.