If you want to know what kind of baits fisherpersons are using around Fifield, all you need to do is look at utility lines around fishing holes and you will find out.
It is fun to speculate why fisherpersons display their baits on utility lines. Is it because they are a poor aim when casting their baits, or is it a way to mark their fishing territory like some animals do to keep rivals away? Looking at baits on utility lines with binoculars could even become a new tourist attraction.
I can see it now, “Field guide to identifying fishing baits and bobbers on utility lines in Wisconsin.” It sounds kind of fishy, but what a great pastime it could become — especially when the fish aren’t biting.
Nature Notes
As of June 3, Great Wisconsin Birdathon teams ranging from kindergarten classrooms to novice adult bird watchers to bird experts have raised $86,571 toward their $100,000 goal to fund high priority bird conservation projects. Wisconsin’s endangered piping plovers, Kirtland’s warblers, whooping cranes and more species will benefit from the fundraiser, which ends this month.
Teams challenge themselves to see how many birds they can spot in a single day of their choosing. The annual event is hosted by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and is the largest fundraiser for bird conservation in the state. For more information or to donate visit this website: go.dojiggy.io/wibirdathon/Campaign.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.