This year marks the 100th anniversary of a research program dedicated to the scientific study of birds using the tool of bird banding. It is such an important event in the scientific world of ornithological research that I plan to devote three columns to it. Part 1 provides an overview of bird banding, Part 2 will give examples of what I have learned in my 64 years of bird banding, and Part 3 will give examples of what others have learned from bird banding to help birds.
The following information was provided by the United States Geological (USGS) Bird Banding Laboratory.
The Bird Banding Laboratory based at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Maryland, was established in 1920 to study and help protect North American birds. The Laboratory issues permits for banding in the U.S., distributes aluminum individually numbered bands — about 1 million a year — to participating scientists in the U.S. and Canada, and is a central repository for banding records in both countries.
People who see or catch a banded bird report that information back to the lab, which keeps records of all reported encounters. Laboratory staffers manage more than 77 million archived banding records and more than five million bird encounter reports, with an average of nearly 1.2 million banding records and 100,000 encounter reports submitted each year.
“Scientists can tap this powerful archive of bird sighting information and combine it with other research tools to track birds’ behavior, migration, lifespans, populations, diseases and levels of environmental contaminants,” said Antonio Celis-Murillo, acting chief of the USGS Bird Banding Laboratory. “The archived information helps experts make important management and conservation decisions, which is especially important for the protection and recovery of endangered and threatened birds.”
“In the 100 years since the Bird Banding Laboratory was established, scientists have acquired an immense amount of data on the changing status and trends in bird populations, and they have documented movement patterns across North America,” said Thomas O’Connell, center director for the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center and Leetown Science Center. “Having long-term records is essential to seeing changes over time and learning about the state of the environment. The more we know about birds the better equipped land- and resource managers are to make the best decisions to protect them.”
Through banding research, scientists can learn a bird’s routine, such as where they spend most of the day, where they migrate to and from, what they eat and how much habitat they need to feed, rest, and reproduce. This information can help identify priority areas for bird and habitat conservation.
Banding data can reveal other trends in life span and population. If there is a change in the age of birds caught at a certain location, life expectancy may be getting shorter or longer. The number of birds captured overall may indicate whether populations are increasing or in decline. Data such as weight and wingspan can show trends in overall health. Such insight can cue scientists to look for changes to birds’ food sources, predators, competitors, habitats or other factors that affect their survival and reproduction.
By sampling wild birds for diseases such as Lyme and avian influenza, scientists can help determine the diseases’ prevalence. Bird migration routes can identify which human and animal communities are at risk of exposure to diseases. In toxicology research, banding data can also show birds’ potential exposure to contaminants such as lead, pesticides, or other environmental threats.
In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other partners analyze banding information from game bird species each year to help set hunting regulations. This helps ensure healthy populations while allowing sustainable hunting opportunities.
Our Nature Education Center has participated in some of the studies previously mentioned and I will go into some of those and other examples of what we have learned about birds through bird banding in my next column, “Celebrating 100 years of bird banding, Part 2.”
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.