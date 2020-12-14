Our Nature Education Center in Fifield has an active educational and research bird banding program. I have held an official Master Federal bird banding permit for 64 of the 100 years the Federal banding program has been in existence. During that time, my banding team has banded thousands of birds of over 100 different species in four states. Our NEC has also trained several sub-permittee banders, one of whom went on to band more than 13,000 nestling eastern bluebirds and one who became a Master Bird Bander.
I can’t tell you what a great privilege and learning experience it has been to hold and release thousands of banded birds over the years. Many of them were migratory birds on their way to or from Canada or Central and South America during spring and fall migrations.
Banding local resident birds, like black-capped chickadees and red-breasted nuthatches, only to have them return time and again to our bird feeders and banding traps over several years was also rewarding. This allowed us to determine how long they lived and what habitats they needed to survive to successfully carry out their life cycles.
I am often asked what my most memorable banding experiences were over my 64 years of banding birds. There too many to write about, but here are a few examples of my most enjoyable and scientifically important.
The first was my 28-year study of the gray jay, now called Canada jay, in the Colorado mountains in a study of lodgepole pine dwarf mistletoe vectors. Mistletoe disease causes devastating economic damage to trees. My research team and I banded 704 gray jays during that study. We determined that gray jays were a chief vector of mistletoe when they carried mistletoe seed from infected lodgepole pine stands to healthy stands. This finding of long distant dissemination of this disease by birds allowed forest managers to quickly find and eradicate new pockets of infected trees in otherwise healthy stands to help protect the remaining healthy trees. The mistletoe study led to a more in-depth study of this most remarkable bird, the gray jay.
We determined the minimum ages of the 704 gray jays we studied by trapping, banding, and re-trapping them again many times over 28 years. We found two jays that lived to a ripe, old age of 17 years setting a USA record for the oldest gray jays living in the wild according to the USGS Bird Banding Laboratory. That record still stands today. Of the 704 gray jays banded, 29 lived to be ten or more years old. Without banding, we would never have known how long gray jays lived in the wild.
My second memorable study was done right here in Fifield, WI on our NEC lands. My research team studied songbird habitat relationships over four spring and four fall migrations totaling eight seasons from 1989 to 1992. Mist nets were used to capture birds for a total of 186 days in 15 different habitats. During that time, we trapped, banded, and released 4,031 individual birds of 91 species. In addition, we retrapped 1,315 of our own previously banded birds. The results helped us identify what habitats contained resources, such as food, water, shelter, and space, that were important to different bird species as refueling and rest stops during their migratory journeys.
We found that songbirds used a mosaic of habitats during migration, but that wetland habitats attracted more individuals and species of birds than all other habitats combined. Given the diversity of species using wetland habitats, including many neotropical long-distant migrants and species of management concern, we made recommendations to land managers to conserve, restore, or develop a mosaic of diverse communities focusing on wetlands to serve as songbird resting and refueling refuges during migration. This concept is like the one successfully used for waterfowl wildlife refuges.
My third memorable and most rewarding example focuses on the educational value of bird banding as a tool for connecting people, especially young school children and ornithology students, to nature. Our NEC has hosted thousands of school kids from Park Falls, Butternut, Phillips, and Ashland as well as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, home-schooled kids, and family groups, among others, teaching them the value of bird banding in the study of birds. I especially valued the looks and excitement on a student’s face as they got to hold, band, and release a wild banded bird — something few people will ever experience in a lifetime. That was life-changing for many of the students.
The last example I would like to share with you comes from my sub-permittee bird bander, Ann Wick, from Black Earth, WI, in her own words.
“I began banding on May 27th, 1996 after being trained by Tom. I have now banded Eastern bluebirds for the past 25 nesting seasons, 1996-2020, banding my final adult on, August 4th, 2020. My 25-year total banding (adults and nestlings) stands at 13,193! Here are some major things I have learned.
“Adult migratory bluebirds tend to return to the same nest boxes and territories they have successfully nested in in previous years. Within a given nesting year, a female who has been unsuccessful in a nest box is unlikely to attempt a second nesting in that same box. Most of my adult bluebirds banded and recaptured have been females, so I can only speak for the females in this regard. If there is a second nesting in that nest box, it will be attempted by different female.
“If a female is successful in fledging young from a given nest box, she will attempt a second and even sometimes a third nesting in that same box during the same breeding season. It is also likely, if she survives the winter, that she will return to that same nest box the following year.
“The few recaptures/recoveries reported to us from outside my banding area of Dane County, WI have been bluebirds I have banded as nestlings. This leads me to believe that young fledglings disperse to new nesting territories other than the boxes from which they fledged. However, often the birds I banded as nestlings only dispersed to within a few miles of the boxes they were fledged from!
“I believe more bluebirds overwinter in Southern Wisconsin than we had earlier known about. Based on observation of banded birds in my own yard, ones I more than likely banded, bluebirds have overwintered here the past three to four winters. One winter six bluebirds were observed roosting in a Peterson nest box in my lower garden. As a result, I plug the ventilation holes of the nest boxes in view of my house to keep them warmer just in case they decide to roost in them again during the winter. I am also receiving more and more winter reports of banded bluebirds drinking from heated birdbaths by my cooperators, those who have my nest boxes in their yards.”
To find out more about what others have learned from bird banding, stay tuned for the next Focus column, Celebrating 100 Years of Bird-Banding, Part 3.
If you would like to see a 2 1/2 minute video on NEC bird banding, it can be seen on YouTube using this link: youtu.be/ysUQjRxVkoQ
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu..