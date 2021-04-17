Northern Wisconsin Early April Bird Report by Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady:
The Northwoods saw new birds arrive in early April. Dark-eyed juncos appeared by the hundreds, along with some song, fox and American tree sparrows. Joining them were the first yellow-bellied sapsuckers, northern flickers, eastern phoebes, yellow-rumped warblers, winter wrens, tree swallows and ruby-crowned kinglets, all in small numbers so far.
Golden-crowned kinglets, brown creepers, purple finches and eastern meadowlarks were also found, as were a variety of blackbirds such as red-winged blackbird, common grackle and brown-headed cowbird. Raptors on the move included red-tailed, rough-legged and sharp-shinned hawks, turkey vultures, northern harriers, bald eagles, American kestrels and others. Feeder watchers noted some big flocks of common redpolls as well as a few lingering evening grosbeaks. Elsewhere, the last of the snowy owls and northern shrikes are now making their way out of Wisconsin to Canadian breeding grounds.
Also, in the north, the first common loons were reported this week. Tundra swans showed well near Lake Superior as hundreds stopped on Chequamegon Bay near Ashland or were seen winging their way west to the prairies. Other waterfowl found, some at well-known northern locales such as Crex Meadows and Powell Marsh, were good numbers of mallards, northern pintails, and ring-necked ducks, as well as wood ducks, hooded mergansers, common mergansers and others. Over 10,000 scaup and hundreds of redheads were reported on lower Green Bay, in addition to over 2,000 long-tailed ducks in Door County. For both waterbirds and land birds in the weeks ahead, birds may be more widely dispersed than some spring seasons given the lack of snow and ice in the region.
