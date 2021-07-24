Oxygen levels in the world’s temperate freshwater lakes are declining at rates faster than in the oceans, according to new research from the University of Minnesota and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute recently published in the highly respected journal Nature. It’s a trend researchers found is largely driven by climate change and land use that is threatening freshwater biodiversity and the quality of drinking water.
In our area, the findings could be a sign of trouble ahead for Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes that provide recreation and important habitat for cold-water fish species and that could also produce more harmful algal blooms in their future.
Researchers analyzed more than 45,000 dissolved oxygen and temperature profiles collected from 1941 to 2017 from nearly 400 lakes around the globe. This is what the research team discovered in its own words:
• Oxygen levels in lakes across the temperate zone (i.e., the area between the tropics and polar regions) have declined 5.5% in surface waters, and 18.6% in deep waters since 1980.
• In many nutrient-polluted lakes (e.g., lakes with excess phosphorus), the falling oxygen levels are indicative of rising water temperatures and harmful algal blooms.
• Lakes are releasing increased amounts of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere because of methane-producing bacteria thriving in oxygen-poor lakes.
“Previous research has documented global declines in oxygen of oceans, or focused on individual lakes, but this project is the first to document dramatic loss of oxygen in the deep waters of lakes around the world.” co-author Gretchen Hansen said.
Loss of oxygen in deep waters of lakes has a number of implications for biodiversity and ecosystem health and function, including: a loss of habitat for organisms that require cold, oxygenated water (including cold-water fish such as cisco, whitefish, and lake trout), global greenhouse gas emissions, and nutrient biogeochemistry, which ultimately impacts human health.
“Minnesota (and Wisconsin) are known for lakes with high water quality and these lakes contribute to local economies by supporting popular activities like fishing,” said Lesley Knoll, a freshwater ecologist. “We expect to see that with reductions in deep-water oxygen, cold-water fish habitat will be lost. Low oxygen environments can also alter nutrient cycles in ways that reduce water quality. Our research highlights how long-term changes in oxygen in lakes may ultimately cascade to people by threatening economic activity and human health.”
Although lakes make up only about 3% of Earth’s land surface, they contain a disproportionate concentration of the planet’s biodiversity. Lead author Stephen F. Jane with RPI in New York says these changes are concerning both for their potential impact on freshwater ecosystems and for what they suggest about environmental change in general. Kevin Rose, one of the study’s co-authors and professor at RPI, agreed that the trend is concerning.
“The fact that we’re seeing decreasing dissolved oxygen in those types of lakes is potentially an indicator of widespread increases in algal blooms, some of which produce toxins and are harmful. Nothing else we’re aware of can explain this pattern,” Rose said.
When a lake loses oxygen, it can accelerate the release of nutrients such as phosphorus that accumulate in the lake’s sediment, Rose said. Excess phosphorus often enters lakes as runoff from farm fields or urban areas. It fuels the growth of harmful blue-green algal blooms that can turn a lake slimy and green in the summer, reduces water clarity and can sometimes be toxic. Some algal blooms produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change — creating what scientists call a positive feedback loop.
Researchers say reducing nutrient loading to lakes is possible by protecting forested watersheds and using best management practices on agricultural lands to reduce run-off.
“Minnesota has been a leader in identifying the importance of cold-water, oxygenated habitat in lakes and working to restore and protect the watersheds of lakes to counteract these concerning trends,” said Hansen. “This research highlights the importance of that ongoing work for adapting to climate change.”
Hansen said they want to look at what times of the year the lakes are losing oxygen and whether it’s related to land use, big rain events or other causes, “So we can make better recommendations for how to manage the watersheds around these lakes to conserve oxygen — even as they get warmer.”
This research was funded by the National Science Foundation and included work by dozens of collaborators in the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network. The work was based in universities, environmental consulting firms, and government agencies around the world.
As research continues, Knoll and Hansen, along with collaborators, were recently awarded a grant from the Midwest Glacial Lakes Partnership to examine in-depth the drivers of oxygen loss in Minnesota lakes.
This research is extremely important to all of us as all life requires oxygen to survive. We need to pay attention to and monitor oxygen levels in our local lakes as well as to those around the world.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.