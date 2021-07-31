The Mississippi River bordering Wisconsin and Minnesota has long been known for its spectacular bald eagle-watching along its open waters during winter, especially below its dams. Now that the bald eagle has dramatically increased its numbers since the ban of pesticide DDT in 1972, more and more eagles are nesting and wintering along the river in good numbers and can frequently be seen. The Mississippi River contains excellent habitat for bald eagles because they like to eat fish and there are plenty of fish in the river.
What isn’t so well known is that golden eagles also find the river a golden opportunity for wintering habitat. Golden eagles were once thought to be a rare visitor to the Midwest, but closer observation confirm that golden eagles are regular winter residents of the river bluff lands of western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.
Golden eagles’ historical presence was overlooked for a long time because they were sometimes misidentified as immature bald eagles as they look similar. Golden eagles also like to use densely wooded habitats along the bluffs of the river for roosting where more than 100 have been spotted in recent winters. This discovery led to the development of the Golden Eagle Project.
The project is designed to study golden eagles along the Mississippi River, monitor them and learn how they are using the bluffs in the winter. This information will be used to develop management recommendations to help conserve the species. For more information on the Golden Eagle Project, contact golden@nationaleaglecenter.org
Unlike bald eagles, which like to eat fish, golden eagles are terrestrial predators that prefer wild turkeys, squirrels and rabbits. They hunt the dry, upland prairies on the south-facing slopes of the otherwise-forested bluffs along the river. Unlike bald eagles that nest along the river, golden eagles leave their winter river roosts and head to the western United States to nest on cliffs and rocky outcroppings where they have a good view of their habitat.
With so much eagle activity along the Mississippi river, it seems only appropriate to have the National Eagle Center in the heart of the activity. We visited in June, our first major trip since COVID-19. It was well worth the visit and the $10 admission fee. Here is some information about the Center from its website and how you can plan your visit: https://www.nationaleaglecenter.org/planvisit/.
The non-profit National Eagle Center is a world-class interpretive center located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha, Minnesota. This unique area is home to the only two North American eagle species, the bald eagle and the golden eagle. Golden eagles can be seen here in winter months, though rarely close to the river, more often roosting in the forested river bluffs or hunting the south-facing upland bluff prairies. During your visit to the center, you can experience up close, non-releasable educational bald and golden eagles. What a thrill that is.
The Upper Mississippi River Valley is home to hundreds of bald eagles. Many choose to build their nests in the tall trees along the river valley. Hundreds more bald eagles arrive here in the winter months, as the Mississippi River remains open around Wabasha year-round.
In 1989, the center began as EagleWatch, Inc. (still the corporate legal name) as a group of volunteers sharing with visitors to Wabasha views of wintering bald eagles from an outdoor observation deck along the river. It has grown a lot since that time. In 2007, in a partnership with the city of Wabasha, the new 15,000-square-foot interpretive center was opened on the banks of the Mississippi River. From this facility, one can enjoy magnificent views of the river, wild eagles and meet the resident eagle ambassadors.
Plan to spend two to four hours or more to take full advantage of all the center has to offer, where you can learn about and enjoy America’s two magnificent eagle species. A nice gift shop is also available on site and there are plenty of interesting things for kids to see and do. The center is well worth a visit any time of year, but you will see the most bald eagles along the river during winter.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.