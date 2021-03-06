According to the American Meteorological Society, the snow garland is a rare and beautiful phenomenon in which snow is festooned from trees, fences, etc., in the form of rope snow, several feet long and several inches in diameter.
Such garlands form only when the surface temperature is close to the melting point, for only then will the requisite films of slightly supercooled water exist for its formation.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.