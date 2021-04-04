Pileated woodpeckers are non-migratory residents of mature, dense forests of the eastern and northwestern United States. Pileated woodpecker habitat in the eastern region is primarily composed of mature mixed stands of hardwoods and conifers, while those in the west are mostly conifer stands.
Their diet is composed primarily of insects, especially wood-boring and channeling insects found in standing deadwood or logs on the ground. They forage for insects by pecking at bark crevices and excavating into the wood of live and dead trees, stumps and logs, often littering the ground with telltale wood chips. The can be attracted to bird feeders in the winter with suet.
Pileated woodpeckers, the largest woodpecker in North America, are territorial, meaning that they will defend their home range from other pileated woodpeckers when there are limited resources of food, water and shelter, especially during the nesting season. Their territories range in size from about 100 to 175 acres. However, during winter they are a bit more tolerant of each other in their respective territories as witnessed this past winter at our Nature Education Center.
We had two pairs of pileated woodpeckers coming to our suet feeders consistently over the winter, but as spring approached, we witnessed the two rival males preparing for the spring nesting season by exhibiting their dominance by a non-combative silent tree trunk dance.
Females have a black mustache and a partially red head. The males have a red mustache and full red head. In late winter, we watched two males fly to the bottom of tree trunks and do a silent “dance” and play “beak-a-boo.” We watched this activity for a full half hour before they left the area. They left us excited knowing we saw some woodpecker behavior that few people will ever see.
Fortunately, I was able to capture the silent dance of rival male pileated woodpeckers in a three-minute video; you too can see it on this YouTube link: https://youtu.be/1tKr2F0dCnk.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.