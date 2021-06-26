I saw the biggest common garter snake of my life back in our barn recently. It had a big bulge in its body as if it had recently eaten a small rodent. It was so long that I decided to catch and measure it.
It was hot out, about 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The snake was moving quite slowly due to its recent meal, so it was relatively easy to catch by the tail. I like snakes for all the good they do. I have handled plenty in my day, so I was comfortable handling it except for taking a photo of it to show how long it was while I was holding it. Mary Lou came to my rescue and took some photos.
Most garter snakes I have seen ranged around 18 to 26 inches long, but this one was much longer. In fact, it was five inches longer than a yard stick, or 41 inches. I decided to look up some statistics on garter snakes and found that some have been recorded up to 46 inches long, so my snake wasn’t a record breaker, but close. It most likely was a female; females are generally longer than males.
The other morning Mary Lou asked me what that was swimming on the pond and a look through the binoculars revealed it was garter snake swimming from one side of our pond to the other. It was easy to conclude that these snakes are good swimmers.
These two interesting encounters encouraged me to find out more about garter snakes and this is what I found out.
The most important facts to know about garter snakes is that they are not poisonous or dangerous to humans. Rather they are beneficial to humans. Smaller garter snakes are great for your lawn and garden because they feed on the types of pests that gardeners loathe like snails, slugs, leeches, and grasshoppers. Some larger garter snakes, like the one I saw back of the barn, may choose to dine on mice, frogs, tiny fish, and salamanders. Because garter snakes can be helpful in our environment, we don’t recommend killing them if you spot them in your yard. Just leave them alone and they won’t bother you.
Where did the garter snake get its funny name? Their stripes resemble garters men used to wear to hold up their socks back in the good old days.
Garter snakes can live in just about any environment. They are the most widespread common snake species found in North America except in the dry southwestern states. They are commonly found throughout every county in Wisconsin. They are normally found in backyards, grasslands, wetlands, and forests.
Reptiles like garter snakes are sometimes labelled as “cold-blooded” but this is incorrect as their blood isn’t actually cold. The accurate term is ectothermic, meaning their body temperature is variable and regulated by external sources. Unlike mammals and birds that can internally regulate their body temperature, reptiles need to use sources of heat, like the sun, to warm up and that is why you can find snakes basking in the sun or on warm rocks or blacktop roads.
Garter snakes need to hibernate where there are cold winters. They find shelter in cracks in the ground, or under rocks, rotting logs, or buildings like our barn where the frost doesn’t reach. They sometimes hibernate together by the hundreds in what is called a hibernaculum: a shelter occupied during the winter by a dormant animal such as an insect, snake, bat or marmot.
They select mates in the spring after they come out of hibernation. In July, seven to thirty young are born live unlike many snakes that hatch from eggs laid outside their bodies. Young snakes are on their own after birth. They are eaten by a variety of mammals, birds and other snakes. Young and adults are hunted and eaten by bears, raccoons, skunks and especially birds. Crows, ravens, magpie, hawks and owls can find them easily while hunting from up in the sky or from perches.
We had a kestrel nesting in a nest box next to our Nature Education Center in Fifield a few years ago. The male kestrel was an excellent snake hunter. We never knew we had so many snakes around until he started catching snakes to feed his four young in the nesting box. The male with snake would make a screeching sound from the top of a large conifer tree near the nest box. The female would dart out of the nest box, snatch the snake from the male, and retreat to the nesting box to feed it to her young. One time I looked in the nest box and found a ready-to-eat garter snake!
Snakes are interesting and amazing animals, which are celebrated or worshiped in cultures around the globe. Yet, due to increased conflict with humans, many snake species are under threat of extinction. Despite their unwarranted reputation, snakes are critically important animals for our natural environments, and we need to do everything we can to conserve and protect them.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.