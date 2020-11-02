You can blame it all on the black bears! It all started in the spring of 2020 when I had to take in our bird feeders every night, so the bears wouldn’t destroy them. To protect the feeders, I placed them on the floor of our workroom in our garage every night and returned them to their outside posts everyday to feed the birds and so on. That is when I noticed it.
I saw sunflower seed shells around the base of the feeders on the workroom floor that shouldn’t have been there. I ignored it for a while and then I heard a funny noise in my car when I turned the fan on — the fan sounded like a motor boat! When I took my car in for an oil change I had them look at the fan to determine what was making the noise. Out comes the car technician with the cabin air filter to my car in his hand with a big pile of sunflower seeds piled on top of it. He said, “You have a mouse problem!”
The mice had chewed up the air filter, dropping pieces into the fan, the reason it was making a noise. The technician went on to say they had seen lots of cars this year where mice had gotten under the hood and done all kinds of damage including chewing on wiring causing costly repairs. I rushed home to review what was happening in the garage.
It now made sense why sunflower shells were around my feeders stored in the workroom overnight. I immediately set mouse traps only to find the entire workroom had been taken over by deer mice. Deer mice are nocturnal and were hijacking my sunflower seeds during the night. They had seeds stored in drawers, cabinets, mailing tubes, etc. with plenty of shells and mouse droppings left as evidence where they enjoyed their feasts. To top it off, they had a big nest in a drawer made from our garage insulation. I lost track of how many mice I caught in traps, but it was a lot. We had to clean out EVERYTHING! To put a positive spin on it, the workroom needed cleaning anyway.
I finally figured out how they were getting into the garage. They had chewed a small hole around the door frame sash that had become literally a mouse Interstate. I placed three traps in a row by the door and often caught three mice in them by morning. Mice hate steel wool, so I filled the hole in the door frame with it, and that stopped them in their tracks. I put dryer sheets in all the drawers and cabinets as they hate the smell of them. I also put all my feeders in steel cans with secure lids inside the workroom overnight. That took care of the mouse problem in the workroom — I think.
However, this story is not over. I was working in our Nature Education Center bird banding office later in the summer when I noticed little seeds and other debris falling from the ceiling along the wall edges onto work surfaces below. That is when I noticed a couple of holes chewed through the ceiling. Oh no, I thought more mice! I stuffed some rodent bait in one of the holes and it was gone by the next morning, so I stuffed some steel wool in the holes. Then I looked through the air vents in the small attic above the ceiling. Guess what I saw? Deer mice and nests made from attic insulation. To put it profoundly, deer mice had taken over the ENTIRE small attic. I lost track of how many deer mice I had trapped in the attic because it took more than ten fingers to count them. I even caught some all black deer mice that I can’t find in my mammal books. So, a research study is underway to determine if we have a new sub-species or species of deer mouse.
The story continues in our over 100-year old house where we always maintain a trap line in the basement because mice can get through dime-sized holes in this old house. Normally we get most of the basement mice when fall turns to winter and it gets cold outside; they are looking for warm place to overwinter. Well this year we trapped them all summer long due to the deer mouse invasion. Being a scientist, I keep a trap log that identifies the trapped species, where it was trapped in the basement, and the date trapped. Ninety-nine percent of the species trapped were deer mice. A few carnivorous short tail shrews were also trapped. This species likes to eat dead deer mice in traps, among other things.
Believe it or not, this story is still not over. We have a pest control service that comes in late summer to control the invasive ladybugs and cluster flies that try and get into our house. I mentioned to the pest control technician about the deer mouse invasion we had; it was no surprise to him. He said his company could hardly keep up with requests for mouse control throughout much of Minnesota and Wisconsin because of a population explosion of deer mice this year. Later, as we talked about this mouse problem with friends and neighbors, we found out that we were not alone. Almost everyone we talked to had similar mouse tales to tell.
Finally, here is the rest of the story. Every fall I clean out our bird nesting boxes to get them ready for next year’s nesting season and guess what I found — deer mouse nests in some of them! And do you know what they were using for nesting material? The silky parachutes of seeds found in milkweed pods. Now that is a smart use of a local resource because they get a twofer. They eat the seeds and use the silk to insulate their nests. That is what some would call double-dipping.
At the beginning of this story, I blamed it all on the bears. In retrospect, hawks, owls, red foxes, coyotes, and weasels, among other predators, share some of the blame too for letting the deer mouse population get out of control. But I forgive them because they, too, became overwhelmed by the invasion of the deer mice.
Stay tuned for next week’s column, “Invasion of the deer mice, Part 2,” that will tell you more about this remarkable, common, pesky mouse.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.