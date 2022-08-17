You don’t have to travel to Florida or Mexico to enjoy the feel of sand between your toes. Take a hike along the shore of Chequamegon Bay near Bayview and you can wander the beach, hunt for agates or enjoy views of coastal wetlands. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
LEFT: The Onion River flows into Chequamegon Bay near Bayview Park, creating a perfect habitat for wildflowers that enjoy moist soil. RIGHT: The Onion River’s confluence with the Bay. (Contributed photos by Sarah Morris)
There's still a little bit of summer left to get outside and enjoy what this area has to offer and take advantage of the remaining warm days. Most people don't associate Lake Superior with "fun in the sun" and I think that's too bad. The South Shore is an underrated summer destination, with lots of terrific scenery and beaches. Most of these beaches are well-known and popular for rock-picking, but folks looking for a traditional toes-in-the-sand experience need look no further than Chequamegon Bay and the Bayfield Peninsula.
One of our local sandy beaches offers not only great swimming and views, but a nice beach hike and a great chance to visit and learn more about coastal wetlands and estuarine habitats. Bayview Park north of Washburn (not to be confused with the Bayview municipal park in Ashland) is a lovely little spot with lots of peach-colored sand and a fantastic view of Madeline, Basswood, and Long islands. The water in July and August is usually warm enough for swimming or floaty toys and although the beach is still narrow with the lake's water level being high, it has come down and there's room to spread out with your beach blankets and chairs to the south of the park entrance. I think the beach's best feature is its uninterrupted length.
The beach at Bayview Park is basically a sand spit that runs along the Onion River estuary, a narrow coastal wetland. If you walk north from the park entrance you're headed toward the mouth of this river. The marsh on your left is bordered by a mix of pine, oak, maple and poplar that live a pretty precarious existence between the poor soil and exposure to the wind and waves. You'll pass a number of charming private beaches along here, so make sure to respect people's property and stick to the waterline. The beach ends at the mouth of the river and a small state-owned parking area. This is a nice spot for summer wildflowers. When I visited a pair of loons was hanging around the mouth of the river diving for fish and chatting with one another.
Walking back south along the beach will bring you past the park and along a wild stretch. This part of the estuary had until recent years been a tamarack and spruce forest, but rising water levels have all but killed off most of these young trees (which probably all grew in thanks to the historic low water levels earlier in the century). The wetland lies between the sand beach and drier upland pine forest. The old rail bed for the train line that ran between Ashland and Bayfield is just to the west of this marshy area, which seems a little precarious to me; this was the main method of transport between the two cities for decades and I imagine the impact on the natural environment was considerable.
You'll get about three miles or so in walking each direction at Bayview. When the water was lower you could walk all the way down to Friendly Valley beach and to the beautiful Sioux River slough and estuary. Getting down there nowadays requires either wading or some bushwhacking over trees that have come down as the water has eroded the soils and sand under their roots. There's a lovely set of willow trees that makes for a nice resting spot before you turn back north, with a great view of Bayfield and La Pointe. Binoculars are a must on this beach walk.
On your way out, be sure to stop and check out the old restored Houghton Depot and paymaster's office near the park entrance. The Bayfield History Committee and the Washburn Heritage Association have done a great job with this piece of history and there are lots of photos and stories about the railway, the families that settled in the area, and the indigenous leaders who worked to retain some of their ancestral lands.
Bayview Park has something for history buffs, train geeks and nature lovers and I can't see how you go wrong with any of that.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.