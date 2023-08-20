Above: The water of Lake Superior can me mistaken for the aqua hues of the Caribbean along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Below left: The famous Chapel Rock formation in the U.P. has been photographed for postcards and mementos for more than a century. Hikers can get a close-up look, especially on windy days that make a boat trip to the spectacle a dodgy proposition. Below right: Mosquito Beach is misnamed; it's more of a rock shelf than a sand shore. Regardless, it offers tremendous views of the lake.
Above: The water of Lake Superior can me mistaken for the aqua hues of the Caribbean along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Below left: The famous Chapel Rock formation in the U.P. has been photographed for postcards and mementos for more than a century. Hikers can get a close-up look, especially on windy days that make a boat trip to the spectacle a dodgy proposition. Below right: Mosquito Beach is misnamed; it's more of a rock shelf than a sand shore. Regardless, it offers tremendous views of the lake.
A couple of weeks ago I was over in the Upper Peninsula visiting some of my favorite areas and had been hoping to get a look at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore from the water. Unfortunately, I get seasick easily and the scenic cruise staff warned of 4-foot seas and that, “if you think you’re going to get seasick, you will get seasick.” I didn’t trust that my over-the-counter Dramamine would do the trick for those conditions so I postponed the boat trip.
Fortunately this wasn’t my first experience with this amazing jewel of the National Park Service; a few years back I had a chance to hike a trail loop with some spectacular scenery there. Moderately fit folks who don’t mind a couple of days’ worth of rustic experiences may want to make the trip to Munising to see it for themselves.