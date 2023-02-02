As a professor who researches Israel's extensive network of hiking trails, I've spent many days and nights in the field, walking long-distance routes and sleeping under the stars. Like many Israelis, the fellow hikers I meet are passionate about venturing out into nature – and at no time is that passion more visible than the Jewish holiday of Tu B'Shvat.

Thousands of people will take to Israel's trails during the holiday sometimes described as "the Jewish Arbor Day." The history of Tu B'Shvat goes back to ancient times, but its meaning has been transformed – especially in Israel, where it has become a celebration of the land that is tightly tied to national identity.