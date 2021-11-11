Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to watch where they place deer stands as emerald ash borer infestations weaken trees.
The state says most of the ash trees in southern Wisconsin, along with Door County and the Mississippi River counties, are already dead or dying due to the infestations. While other counties don’t have such severe infestations, the pest is likely in areas where it has yet to be reported.
The damage done by the emerald ash borer weakens the trees, risking a sudden snap or broken branch as hunters ascend or use their stands.
“Dead and dying ash trees are structurally weaker than healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said Bill McNee, DNR Forest Health Specialist. “At this time of year, it can be hard to tell if a tree has been infested by emerald ash borer, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”
Ash trees can be identified through two key features: opposite branching patterns where two branches come off the main stem directly across from each other and compound leaves with 5-11 leaflets.
No matter the type of tree stand, hunters should always follow these basic safety rules:
• Always wear a full-body harness also known as a fall-arrest system. Connect to your tether line and keep your tether line short. The tether is designed to keep you in the seat, not to catch you after you fall.
• Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the treestand: This means two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand at all times.
• Always use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded firearm or bow into and out of the stand. You can also use the haul for other things like a heavy backpack.
• Use a lifeline when climbing up and down, this keeps you connected from the time you leave the ground to the time you get back down.