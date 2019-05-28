RINGLE — Gail Piotrowski discovered the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the 1970s.
After spending some time hiking stretches of the trail near Rice Lake, Piotrowski reached a point in her life when she felt like she should start giving back to the trail.
Piotrowski, now a chapter coordinator for the trail’s Central Moraines Chapter, began volunteering on the Ice Age Trail in 2004 in northwest Wisconsin. After moving to central Wisconsin, she added volunteer experience while working on the Plover River segment, a multi-year project building six miles of trail.
“I got hooked on the people,” Piotrowski said. “The volunteers are just cool people. I liked what I saw.”
Following retirement, Piotrowski segment hiked the entire Ice Age Trail in addition to continuing her volunteer efforts.
“Getting out on these is what I love to do,” Piotrowski said. “I’m not super good at the heavy-duty work anymore and I’m not a kitchen person, but I can paint blazes all day.”
Ice Age Trail Alliance Director of Trail Operations Tim Malzhan said the Mobile Skills Crew event May 15-19 on the Ringle segment of the Ice Age Trail in Marathon County drew about 150 volunteers, including about 80 students from the D.C. Everest School District, who helped on Wednesday and Thursday. The work included creating boardwalks, stonework, signage, and tread construction, along with blazing trail.
“Blazing a trail, there’s a lot more to it than people think,” Piotrowski said. “People think you go up and set up blazes, but we have guidelines that you do the uphill side of the trail; you keep them eye-level, which is very subjective; the nature of the trees; the nature of the territory. You don’t want to put up too many blazes, that’s called blaze pollution, but you want to have them close enough that people can follow.”
Wendell Holl of Lodi said he tries to make all of the Mobile Skills Crew events. On the Ringle segment project, Holl was part of a stoneworking team, moving boulders to build a creek crossing, one of the segment’s highlights, Malzhan said.
“Stonework is a lot of strategizing and trying to be as efficient with the movement as possible,” Holl said. “All of these people are very dedicated people. This is what we do with our vacation time. This is how we have fun.”
Debbie Krogwold, Waupaca County chapter coordinator, said volunteers in the kitchen were making between 50 and 70 breakfasts, lunches and dinners to sustain workers for the Wednesday to Sunday event.
“Some people come to these just for the food and camping,” Krogwold said.
In addition to the trail-building work done at IATA Mobile Skills Crew events, volunteers are instructed in the finer points of construction and maintenance techniques, which goes a long way in creating repeat volunteers, Malzhan said.
“Regardless of what it is, if we don’t know why we’re doing something, it’s hard to be interested in it for very long,” he said. “When we start to know why, then we can start to go a little deeper underneath why and see it for ourselves.
“The education is really important to what we do with the Mobile Skills Crew events. I always say trail-building is people-building.”
In Marathon County, the IATA is working on a nearly seven-mile trail reroute from the Mountain-Bay State Trail across the Marathon County Solid Waste Facility to County Highway N, Malzhan said. Once completed, the new segment will get hikers off a forest road and a stretch of driveway that property owners Don and Linda Patterson have been allowing Ice Age Trail users to walk for 40 years.
“The existing trail has a lot of overlapping uses, and that’s really not what the Ice Age Trail is,” said Dave Caliebe, IATA trail program specialist. “We’re getting the trail to where it should be as a National Scenic Trail. We always strive to be better rather than just taking an easy route on an existing forest road.”
Malzhan estimates that from planning to completion, a mile of trail can take 100 hours. For the Ringle segment reroute, Malzhan said it took three years to decide where the pin flags would go to guide trail-builders.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance gets trail work done with the help of volunteers, who put in a total of 82,000 hours in 2018. Volunteers on the Mobile Skills Crew event on the Ringle segment were expected to put in about 3,000 volunteer hours over the course of the week.
“The trail is all hand-built,” Malzhan said. “It would be really hard to do this with a machine and still keep the character of the landscape of this part of the world.”
The Ice Age Trail stretches about 1,200 miles from the trail’s western terminus in Interstate State Park in St. Croix Falls, Polk County, to the eastern terminus in Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County. More than 500 miles of unmarked connecting routes link the blazed segments. By the end of 2019, Malzhan said he expects there to be about 675 miles of Ice Age Trail open and signed for use.
“The theme of this year’s season is ‘Building for the 23rd Century,’” Malzhan said. “Our goal is to have sustainable trail, so we take the extra time to build it.”
Malzhan said the IATA considers the Ringle segment of the trail the landscape crossroads because of the different geologic stories the area tells.
“We’re pretty close right now to where the last continental ice sheet stopped,” he said. “When we leave here, (the trail) is going to seem like it’s always been here. Because of the work that’s involved with building trail, it blends into the surroundings so well.”
Eric Gabriel, the superintendent for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail with the National Park Service in the U.S. Department of the Interior, said the volunteers are a big part of the reason so much of the Ice Age Trail has been completed.
“The volunteers are the core of and backbone of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail,” Gabriel said. “That these volunteers are out here doing the work connects communities to the trail. The trail goes through communities to make that connection physically, but it’s these people who come from nearby and far away who really connect our communities to this fantastic trail.”